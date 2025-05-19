Dr. Lori Mann Bruce Approved As The Next Chancellor Of UTC

Dr. Lori Mann Bruce has been named the next chancellor of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga following board approval during a special meeting of the UT Board of Trustees on Friday, June 16.

Her appointment, recommended by UT System President Randy Boyd, becomes effective June 30.

Bruce, who will become the 19th leader in University history, currently serves as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Tennessee Technological University. In that role, she oversees all academic operations and leads research and strategic planning efforts for more than 10,000 students across eight academic colleges.

Under her leadership, Tennessee Tech achieved a perfect academic program quality score from the state—an accomplishment unmatched in over four decades. She led the development and launch of multiple new academic programs at the bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. levels, each aligning with statewide and regional workforce needs.

Bruce spearheaded efforts to increase annual research funding from $16 million to more than $46 million, with projections to be even higher for 2025. Her tenure included more than $350 million in campus infrastructure improvements—from new science and engineering facilities to major building renovations. In addition, she launched the Center for Advancing Faculty Excellence and implemented a campuswide compensation study that raised salaries across faculty and staff ranks.

“I was deeply honored and humbled to be recommended by President Boyd to serve as the next chancellor of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga,” Bruce said. “UTC is a dynamic institution with a proud tradition of academic excellence, innovation and community engagement. I look forward to working collaboratively with faculty, staff, students and the greater Chattanooga community to build on this strong foundation and lead UTC into its next chapter of growth and opportunity.”

The selection of Bruce followed a national search guided by UT Martin Chancellor Yancy Freeman. The committee was comprised of UTC faculty, staff, students and community representatives.

Finalists participated in campus visits and public forums in April, during which Bruce spoke about the importance of mission-driven leadership. She emphasized the health and well-being of students, and her vision for advancing UTC’s impact on individuals, communities and inclusive excellence.

“One of the most important responsibilities I have as president is hiring outstanding people to lead our campuses and institutes,” Boyd said. “Lori is a dynamic, forward-thinking leader with a strong track record of academic excellence, innovation and a deep commitment to student success. I believe she will be a transformative leader for UTC and the greater Chattanooga community.”

Bruce is no stranger to Tennessee. She grew up on a working farm in Lincoln County, about 90 minutes west of Chattanooga. Her early life experiences shaped her values of hard work, service and education, especially after her mother enrolled in college while raising children—a decision that left a lasting impression on Bruce.

“Neither of my parents had the opportunity to go to college when they graduated high school,” she recalled, “so when I was young, they stressed the importance of education and the belief that a university education could help you become whatever you wanted to be in life. When I was a teenager, my mother earned her bachelor’s degree—and I saw firsthand how her education broadened her perspectives of the world and allowed her to have a much more personally fulfilling and higher-paying job. Education just opens so many doors of opportunity.”

Bruce’s higher education career spans nearly three decades and includes extensive academic and administrative experience. Prior to Tennessee Tech, she served as associate vice president for academic affairs and dean of the Graduate School at Mississippi State University. She also held appointments as Giles distinguished professor of electrical and computer engineering, associate dean for research and graduate studies in the Bagley College of Engineering, executive director of the High Performance Computing Collaboratory and interim director of the Raspet Flight Research Laboratory.