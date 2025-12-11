EPB, Vanderbilt University To Launch Quantum Innovation Institute In Chattanooga

EPB of Chattanooga, home of America’s most comprehensive quantum commercialization infrastructure, and Vanderbilt University have announced plans to establish the Institute for Quantum Innovation, further positioning Chattanooga — and Tennessee — as a national hub for advancing quantum science and technology.

The Institute for Quantum Innovation will be a center for research, innovation and graduate-level education in quantum and related fields. Pending accrediting agency approval, Vanderbilt will establish an academic research and innovation campus in Chattanooga and locate faculty, staff and graduate students on-site. This will enable continuous collaboration with EPB, support research, and help drive local job creation, startup formation, and broader economic development in Chattanooga and across Tennessee.

“From cybersecurity to energy distribution to medicine and science of all kinds, the potential for quantum innovation to improve our lives is enormous,” Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said. “We are delighted to collaborate with EPB and thank the members of Tennessee’s congressional delegation and the state and federal officials who helped make this collaboration possible. We are grateful to the leaders, businesses and residents of the Chattanooga area who have supported EPB’s expansive vision.”

Designed to accelerate discoveries from research to the real world, the collaboration will drive advancements in energy, national security, health, insurance, logistics and critical infrastructure while preparing the workforce of the future. The institute brings together Vanderbilt University’s leading quantum nanophotonics and research and educational programs with collaborative access to the EPB Quantum Center, the nation’s first facility to provide commercial access to both a trapped-ion quantum computer and a photonics-based local quantum network.

To meet rising demand for expertise in quantum and adjacent fields like AI and cybersecurity, Vanderbilt will develop and deliver graduate-level academic offerings that provide students hands-on experience with EPB’s quantum and energy infrastructure.

The university will also provide industry-integrated training programs that complement the institute’s research agenda and provide upskilling and credentialing in cooperation with regional entities. A faculty committee has been appointed to develop recommendations and provide input on the academic programming plans, which will require accrediting body approval.

“The Institute for Quantum Innovation will provide best-in-class learning and research opportunities for our students and faculty while putting Vanderbilt at the forefront of advancements to help shape computing and the problem-solving it makes possible in the coming decades,” Diermeier added.

A collaboration built for real-world impact

The McKinsey Quantum Technology Monitor recently predicted quantum technologies will provide as much as $2 trillion in additional value to existing industries by 2035. Vanderbilt’s world-class research faculty and students at the innovation institute will pursue breakthroughs across quantum and nanophotonics for communication and sensing along with quantum information systems and AI for next-generation secure energy systems and more.

“This collaboration brings together Vanderbilt’s deep expertise in quantum research and graduate education with EPB’s unique quantum infrastructure to create an environment where world-class ideas can move quickly from the lab to real-world applications,” said Vicky Gregg, EPB Board Chair. “By working side by side at the EPB Quantum Center, we’re paving the way for innovations that can make energy services more secure, cost-effective and resilient for our customers. At the same time, we’re strengthening Chattanooga’s position as a place where cutting-edge technologies can drive new economic opportunity for our whole community.”

Driving growth across Chattanooga and Tennessee

EPB’s proven infrastructure and innovation leadership make Chattanooga a uniquely strong platform for quantum advancement. Since launching the nation’s leading community-wide fiber-optic network and the most advanced, automated power grid, EPB has fueled tech innovation and entrepreneurial growth across the city. According to a peer-reviewed study, EPB’s quantum initiatives are expected to generate up to $1 billion in value for the local community between 2026 and 2035.