EPB, Vanderbilt University To Launch Quantum Innovation Institute In Chattanooga

EPB of Chattanooga, home of America’s most comprehensive quantum commercialization infrastructure, and Vanderbilt University have announced plans to establish the Institute for Quantum Innovation, further positioning Chattanooga — and Tennessee — as a national hub for advancing quantum science and technology.
The Institute for Quantum Innovation will be a center for research, innovation and graduate-level education in quantum and related fields. Pending accrediting agency approval, Vanderbilt will establish an academic research and innovation campus in Chattanooga and locate faculty, staff and graduate students on-site. This will enable continuous collaboration with EPB, support research, and help drive local job creation, startup formation, and broader economic development in Chattanooga and across Tennessee.
“From cybersecurity to energy distribution to medicine and science of all kinds, the potential for quantum innovation to improve our lives is enormous,” Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said. “We are delighted to collaborate with EPB and thank the members of Tennessee’s congressional delegation and the state and federal officials who helped make this collaboration possible. We are grateful to the leaders, businesses and residents of the Chattanooga area who have supported EPB’s expansive vision.”
Designed to accelerate discoveries from research to the real world, the collaboration will drive advancements in energy, national security, health, insurance, logistics and critical infrastructure while preparing the workforce of the future. The institute brings together Vanderbilt University’s leading quantum nanophotonics and research and educational programs with collaborative access to the EPB Quantum Center, the nation’s first facility to provide commercial access to both a trapped-ion quantum computer and a photonics-based local quantum network.
To meet rising demand for expertise in quantum and adjacent fields like AI and cybersecurity, Vanderbilt will develop and deliver graduate-level academic offerings that provide students hands-on experience with EPB’s quantum and energy infrastructure.
The university will also provide industry-integrated training programs that complement the institute’s research agenda and provide upskilling and credentialing in cooperation with regional entities. A faculty committee has been appointed to develop recommendations and provide input on the academic programming plans, which will require accrediting body approval.
“The Institute for Quantum Innovation will provide best-in-class learning and research opportunities for our students and faculty while putting Vanderbilt at the forefront of advancements to help shape computing and the problem-solving it makes possible in the coming decades,” Diermeier added.
A collaboration built for real-world impact
The McKinsey Quantum Technology Monitor recently predicted quantum technologies will provide as much as $2 trillion in additional value to existing industries by 2035. Vanderbilt’s world-class research faculty and students at the innovation institute will pursue breakthroughs across quantum and nanophotonics for communication and sensing along with quantum information systems and AI for next-generation secure energy systems and more.
“This collaboration brings together Vanderbilt’s deep expertise in quantum research and graduate education with EPB’s unique quantum infrastructure to create an environment where world-class ideas can move quickly from the lab to real-world applications,” said Vicky Gregg, EPB Board Chair. “By working side by side at the EPB Quantum Center, we’re paving the way for innovations that can make energy services more secure, cost-effective and resilient for our customers. At the same time, we’re strengthening Chattanooga’s position as a place where cutting-edge technologies can drive new economic opportunity for our whole community.”
Driving growth across Chattanooga and Tennessee
EPB’s proven infrastructure and innovation leadership make Chattanooga a uniquely strong platform for quantum advancement. Since launching the nation’s leading community-wide fiber-optic network and the most advanced, automated power grid, EPB has fueled tech innovation and entrepreneurial growth across the city. According to a peer-reviewed study, EPB’s quantum initiatives are expected to generate up to $1 billion in value for the local community between 2026 and 2035.
“Quantum has the potential to define Chattanooga’s economic future, and this collaboration with Vanderbilt University proves our city is a global leader in this emerging technology,” Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said. “The quantum innovation campus will give our local businesses access to research expertise, talent and infrastructure while also attracting new employers and supercharging startups. I want to thank Vanderbilt, EPB, IonQ, the Chattanooga Quantum Collaborative and all our critical partners for their hard work that led to this historic day.”
“We’re focused on building an economy where local talent can thrive,” said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. “EPB’s partnership with Vanderbilt in quantum technology will create new high-skill career pathways and strengthen our innovation ecosystem, driving long-term prosperity for Hamilton County families.”
“Today's announcement demonstrates Tennessee’s commitment to leading the nation in emerging technologies that will shape America’s future,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said. “The Institute for Quantum Innovation will strengthen our energy grid, invest in our skilled workforce, and create high-quality jobs across our state. I’m grateful for this partnership and the opportunity it will create as Tennessee continues to advance quantum innovation and AI-enabled technologies.”
Aligning Tennessee and Chattanooga with national priorities
Federal leaders applauded the new collaboration which also supports critical national priorities related to cybersecurity and global economic competitiveness.
“The quantum innovation partnership between Vanderbilt and EPB will harden our grid, safeguard communications, and advance America’s technological edge over foreign adversaries like Communist China,” U.S. Sen. Blackburn (R-Tenn.) said. “The newly announced Institute for Quantum Innovation in Chattanooga is further proof Tennessee is ready to lead, and this is the kind of American ingenuity that will create jobs, develop a skilled workforce, and attract new investments in the Volunteer State.”
“Tennessee knows how to lead in science and technology,” said U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN03), current chair of Energy and Water Appropriations. “With Vanderbilt and EPB collaborating on the Institute for Quantum Innovation, we will accelerate breakthroughs that protect critical infrastructure, support national security, and build a world-class workforce right here at home. The bottom line is that Tennessee is going to lead in quantum, and this institute will help make that a reality.”
“Quantum technology is a pivotal component to keep America at the cutting edge of innovation and tech development. It is also critical to America’s national security,” U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) said. “The partnership between Vanderbilt and EPB to launch the Institute for Quantum Innovation is a powerful example of Tennessee’s leadership that put our state at the forefront of technology development.”
Daring to grow
Fueled by the university’s motto and charge—“dare to grow”—the Institute for Quantum Innovation is one of Vanderbilt’s growth initiatives, expanding Vanderbilt’s presence in leading innovation hubs and high-impact fields and providing students and faculty with new avenues for experiential learning, research translation and industry collaboration. This includes Vanderbilt University–New York City, the university’s first campus established outside of Nashville, and a proposed campus in West Palm Beach.
At home in Nashville, the university is developing plans for an innovation neighborhood on the western edge of our Nashville campus to unlock the region’s potential and accelerate progress and is building a state-of-the-art science building to propel Vanderbilt’s ambitious goals for scientific research and discovery.
The university also recently launched the College of Connected Computing, Vanderbilt’s first new college in 40 years, and the Institute of National Security, which advances mission-critical research and education at the intersection of technology, policy and national defense.