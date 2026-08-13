Discovery Channel’s “Expedition Unknown” Features UTC Underwater Archaeologist

Archaeologist Andrew J. (AJ) Van Slyke, a visiting lecturer at UTC, has spent years chasing two pieces of paper.

One, a 1722 letter from a pirate hunter, and the other, a 1724 chart of a drowned city. This March, in the waters of Jamaica’s Kingston Harbour, that paper trail finally met the seafloor.

Van Slyke and his students, Tom Laufenberg and Faith Johnson, along with a team of volunteers, ran the survey lines. Discovery Channel’s “Expedition Unknown” documented the expedition.

The episode, titled “Sunken City of Pirates,” premiered July 15 and follows the team as they investigate Port Royal, the infamous pirate city that partially sank during an earthquake in 1692. The expedition focused on locating the long-lost ships of Bartholomew “Black Bart” Roberts, whose fleet disappeared after a hurricane struck the harbor in 1722.

The work is conducted under permit from the Jamaica National Heritage Trust and brings together archaeologists, students and volunteers from the United States and Jamaica. The Port Royal expedition was supported by local Jamaican partners and Discovery Channel.

Today, Port Royal is one of the world’s largest submerged archaeological sites and was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2025.

While viewers watched the search unfold in a 42-minute television episode, the work had been years in the making. Many of the discoveries began at UTC.

Van Slyke, co-founder of the Maritime Legacy Project: Jamaica, has spent years working alongside UC Foundation Associate Professor of Archaeology Morgan Smith and an international team of researchers to study Jamaica’s maritime history.

Their work includes searching for Christopher Columbus’ final shipwrecks in St. Ann’s Bay, documenting submerged cultural artifacts.

“We’re getting to discover and touch history for the first time and really prove a story—true or false—that was only written down in a couple of sentences centuries ago,” Van Slyke said.

Laufenberg and Johnson arrived in Jamaica after completing UTC’s Maritime Archaeological Field School, where they learned the same remote-sensing techniques used by professional underwater archaeologists. Before anyone entered the water, they spent days aboard the survey boat collecting sonar and marine magnetometer data across Kingston Harbour, searching for anomalies below the seafloor.

Their search was guided by two centuries-old records Van Slyke and Maritime Legacy Project co-founder Dr. Marianne Franklin had studied: a 1722 letter from pirate hunter Capt. Chaloner Ogle of HMS Swallow describing what happened to two of Roberts’ captured ships after a hurricane struck Port Royal, and a 1724 chart showing where wrecks lay in the harbor.

Together, the documents narrowed the search to areas that had never been surveyed using modern remote-sensing technology.

“Only a few pirate ships have ever been found—only three that have been confirmed,” Van Slyke said during the episode. “What would it mean to find the ships and identify them? It would be historic.”

UTC adjunct instructor Hunter Whitehead, an underwater archaeologist and photogrammetry specialist, documented the sites by stitching together hundreds of underwater photographs into detailed three-dimensional models. His maps gave the team an accurate digital record of the wrecks and later appeared throughout the Discovery Channel episode.

“It’s the friendships and the partnerships all coming together to pull the cart in one direction,” Van Slyke said about the collaboration. “That’s what makes it beautiful as we’re getting to discover and touch history for the first time.”

Over the course of the expedition, the team surveyed roughly 21 acres over the sunken city and more than 140 acres near Salt Pan Hill.

“It’s kind of like Easter egg hunting,” said Laufenberg, a UTC anthropology major about to begin his senior year. “You know there’s something out there and you really want to find it. Every single foot we covered was one more foot that could hold something we’d spent months researching. It was almost a little bit addicting.”