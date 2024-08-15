Experts Offer Health Tips For Tennessee Kids Back In The Classroom

With Tennessee children back in school, health experts have advice on how parents can prioritize their children's well-being.

Medical professionals say routine checkups, including physicals, immunizations, eye exams and dental cleanings can keep kids healthy and ready to learn.

Dr. Kimberlee Wyche-Etheridge, public health pediatrician for Meharry Medical Group in Nashville, said respiratory illnesses become common as fall approaches. Because the viruses spread easily via droplets and contact, she suggested parents share preventive measures with their children.

"Washing your hands, often using soap and warm water when you have access," Wyche-Etheridge outlined. "If you don't have access, get out that hand sanitizer. Try to avoid touching your face and your eyes, your mouth, because that's how viruses can enter the body. Stay away from people that are sick."

Wyche-Etheridge recommended a healthy diet and exercise to boost immunity. A recent study revealed influenza outbreaks during peak flu seasons led to approximately 9,000 school closures across the country between 2011 and 2022, impacting an estimated 4 million students.

According to a 2023 poll by the Pew Research Center, nearly half of parents with teenagers are deeply concerned about their child experiencing anxiety or depression. Wyche-Etheridge emphasized it is important to discuss a child's mental well-being with their pediatrician.

"A child that is stressed, that is anxious, that is depressed, that may be feeling very overwhelmed isn't going to have the same amount of attention to focus on their schoolwork as children that don't have those extra burdens," Wyche-Etheridge explained.

Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer and executive vice president of UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, encouraged families to set routines, like a regular dinnertime. She also recommended limiting time spent online and ensuring kids are getting enough rest.

"Things like screen time and access to social media and putting appropriate age limits on those things," Randall suggested. "Setting a good sleep schedule. So what time is lights out?"

Randall stressed consistency helps kids feel more confident, secure and stable, and promotes their health. She added encouraging children to become more independent at home will help them establish it in other areas of their lives.