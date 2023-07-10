Former Central High/UTC Football Standout McClendon Curtis Holds Youth Football Camp

Former Central High Purple Pounder and Chattanooga Mocs offensive lineman, McClendon "Big Curt" Curtis, may not have heard his name called during the 2023 NFL Draft, but that hasn't deterred his determination to pursue his football dreams.

Curtis, a standout player known for his size, strength, and agility, has signed on with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent, ready to prove himself at the professional level.

Despite the disappointment of going undrafted, Curtis has embraced the opportunity to join the Raiders organization. He sees it as a chance to showcase his skills and work ethic, proving that he has what it takes to succeed in the highly competitive world of the NFL. Curtis understands that his journey to success might be different from others, but he is determined to make the most of this opportunity and leave a lasting impact on the field.

However, Curtis's passion for football extends beyond his own career aspirations. He wants to give back to his community and inspire young athletes to chase their dreams. That's why he has organized "Big Curt's Football Camp," a youth football camp hosted at Central High, his alma mater, on Saturday from 9 am until noon. The camp is open to campers aged 7 to 17 and is completely free of charge, thanks to Curtis's generosity.

The response to the camp has been overwhelming, with registration closing Wednesday night after 300 eager young campers signed up. The campers, along with their parents and local football enthusiasts, are excited to have the opportunity to learn from a talented player like Curtis. His experience as a former Central High Purple Pounder and collegiate athlete will undoubtedly inspire and motivate these young athletes as they strive to improve their skills on the football field.

July 20th is when rookie mini camp begins for the Raiders and Curtis will be looking to earn a roster spot along the Vegas offensive line. At 6-foot 6 inches tall and 335lbs he certainly has the size to make his mark within the organization. Las Vegas did not select an offensive lineman during their 2023 draft class and offered Curtis the largest undrafted free agent deal in the history of the league at $210,000. Hopefully he can make that investment worth their while.