Free Undergraduate Admissions Application Week Starts Sept. 16

Submitting college applications—along with the standard filing fees—can be a somewhat pricey proposition.

Recruiters from UTC will soon be flocking to high schools around the state to help would-be UTC students save a few bucks.

Part of a statewide initiative, Free Application Week at UTC is Sept. 16-20 and will save undergraduate applicants $30 each. Applicants must use FREEAPP25 when prompted for a discount code in the regular UTC application portal.

“We know we’re not the only school most students are applying to, and we want to make UTC as accessible as possible,” said UTC admissions counselor Jay Freeman, whose geographic service area includes Hamilton County. “This won’t only eliminate barriers for students applying to UTC but also for students from all over the state.”

Freeman will be visiting numerous Chattanooga-area high schools to help students complete UTC applications without an associated fee.

UTC and many public and private universities waive application fees for those with demonstrated financial need, Freeman said, “but most (high school) students don’t know that or don’t ask.”

TN College Application & Exploration Month is a September initiative of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission intended to build excitement and knowledge around the college application process and provide graduating high school seniors with more opportunities to apply to college.

Public and private colleges and universities across the state are waiving application fees throughout the month, and nationally, many are doing the same in September and October. Nationally, the average college application fee is $45.

Waiving undergraduate application fees helps encourage students to apply, particularly high-achieving students in lower-income households.

“We really push this,” UTC Associate Director of Engagement Brandalyn Shropshire said.

She said the University has coordinated application workshops with high school counselors across Tennessee, and the program is “extremely popular.”

“It’s a really good opportunity for UTC to get some great exposure and get rid of the barriers to applying for so many students.”

The application fee waiver is not available on the Common App platform.