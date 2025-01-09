Friendly And Fit At Southern Adventist University’s Hulsey Wellness Center

While Hulsey Wellness Center primarily serves students and staff, the friendly atmosphere of this high-quality facility also fosters participation from the local community, providing a practical way for Southern to serve its neighbors.

Celebrating the sixth decade since the beginning of the School of Health and Kinesiology at Southern Adventist University, the commitment remains to empower individuals to live well.

Community Wellness

After walking through the front entrance, newcomers and members are typically greeted with smiles and waves from Southern students. Caleb Alvarez, junior kinesiology major, has been working at the front desk since his sophomore year.

“We’re a public gym, so it’s important to be as open and welcoming as possible,” Alvarez says. “Hulsey provides a great way for us to meet Southern alumni and people in the community. I’m glad I can share what my school is all about and be a part of a place where people enjoy coming to work out.”

Collegedale and Chattanooga-area locals total one-third of the current members, and many have been impressed with the hospitality extended by the youthful staff.

“New members are coming in all the time, providing constant positive feedback on our swim lessons, the gymnastics program for kids, and gym cleanliness,” says Darin Bissell, ’03, the facility manager at Hulsey. “Now that we accept the Silver Sneakers and Silver & Fit health insurances, more seniors are visiting to try out the gym, and many tend to sign on and stay.”

Three-year member Shannon Heftka recently learned that her insurance covers membership fees at Hulsey. Originally from Los Angeles, she moved to Chattanooga 20 years ago and tried memberships at different gyms in her area. The first time she arrived at Southern’s facility, she was pleasantly surprised by both the sanitation and the employees.

“The students are very friendly and as nice as can be. It’s a part of the atmosphere,” says Heftka, who comes to the facility five days a week during the adult swim time. She regularly expresses her appreciation to Tamara Ritterskamp, ’94, aquatic program director, for the lifeguards’ attentiveness. “If I have any trouble, I know the lifeguards here are equipped to help me,” Heftka says.

Lifelong Fitness

“The aquatic program is a huge outreach opportunity for Southern and a connection with the community that we wouldn’t have otherwise,” says Kaleb Rivas, senior animation major and head lifeguard. He and other student lifeguards teach group swimming lessons throughout the year to children at various skill levels, including some as young as age 4. “It’s fulfilling to see kids who are terrified of water at first, but then can easily swim laps in the pool by the end of their lessons.”

According to Ritterskamp, parents of the children attending swim lessons respond to surveys with overwhelmingly positive feedback. Most families hear about the lessons from satisfied parents in local churches.

“We have quite a few community members [from] outside the Seventh-day Adventist ‘bubble,’” Ritterskamp says. “Many who enroll in our lifeguard certification classes are not from our church’s demographic, but they come here because they know our gym has well-trained instructors and super-nice people.”

Chris Gober previously owned a personal gym and has worked as a personal trainer at another local gym. At the beginning of the summer, he joined Hulsey and hasn’t looked back. “This gym has great equipment and the most congenial staff,” Gober says. “During my workouts, other gymgoers ask me questions, and I feel comfortable asking nearby weightlifters to spot me. Everybody is here to learn and exercise together.”

Hulsey Wellness Center is a comprehensive wellness facility with a fitness center, indoor pools, 30-foot climbing wall, and a state-of-the-art human performance lab. Programs available include children’s gymnastics and swim lessons, lifeguard and first-aid certification through the Red Cross, and a variety of exercise and swim classes for adults.

Learn more by visiting southern.edu/wellness.