Game On For The TSAA's 2024 BlueCross Bowl In Chattanooga

Chattanooga Sports, a division of Chattanooga Tourism Co., has once again partnered with the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) to host the Tennessee state high school football championships, the 2024 BlueCross Bowl, marking its fourth consecutive year in Chattanooga.

Local and regional teams competing in this year’s BlueCross Bowl include Baylor School, McCallie School, Marion County High School, and South Pittsburg High School. A full schedule can be found here.

The BlueCross Bowl is Tennessee’s premier high school football event, where 18 teams will compete in 9 championship games over 3 action-packed days. The event is expected to attract thousands of fans and welcome over 1,100 high school athletes, generating an estimated $3 million economic impact for the Chattanooga community. This championship is one of the signature sporting events contributing to Chattanooga’s reputation as Tennessee’s “Title Town.”

The 2024 BlueCross Bowl will be held December 5-7 at Finley Stadium on the Southside.

Tickets are available for purchase online now at GoFan.co/TSSAA. Online tickets are $15.00 each (plus processing fees), while tickets purchased at the gate will be $20.00 each.

New this year, football fans have the chance to enhance their BlueCross Bowl experience with exclusive access to the Dr. Pepper VIP Lounge! Located in the heated West Endzone Plaza overlooking the field, the VIP Lounge offers an upscale, all-inclusive menu, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages, fun games like cornhole, special giveaway items, and more. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy the championship in style—reserve your spot today.

Chattanooga Sports invites individuals and groups to volunteer with event operations and be part of Chattanooga's championship traditions by assisting with various event duties. Learn more and become a volunteer online.

Plan ahead for a hassle-free game day! Check parking locations, stadium bag policies, directions, road closures, and more online now before heading out to cheer on your team.