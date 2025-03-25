Game On: How UTC Esports Is Leveling Up With Support, Dedicated Gaming Facility

The competition is fierce, the stakes are high and UTC is all in.

The university is leveling up its commitment to esports, transforming what was once a club activity into a structured, competitive program with institutional support, scholarship opportunities and a dedicated gaming facility.

With a new home in Maclellan Gym, a growing roster of student-athletes and strategic efforts to position itself among the top collegiate esports programs in the Southeast, the University is making a strong play in the booming esports industry.

UTC’s esports program has been overseen by the Office of Information Technology since July 2024, a transition that Associate Vice Chancellor for Information Technology Tony Parsley says was necessary for growth.

“We took over the program with the hopes of really elevating it, moving it out of the club scene and into a more official, varsity-like structure,” said Parsley, a two-time UTC alum and longtime University staff member. “A lot of universities have dedicated esports programs competing at a national level. Our goal is to position UTC as one of the top programs in the Southeast.”

UTC’s esports teams include both varsity and academy squads, he said, with varsity players earning scholarships to competitively participate in Call of Duty, League of Legends, Overwatch, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Valorant.

More than 60 students currently participate in the program, with numbers expected to rise as interest grows and new games are added to the lineup.

Parsley said that the esports program “is about more than just gaming.” It’s a valuable tool for recruitment, retention and professional development.

“We’re not just trying to build a strong esports program—we’re building a community,” he said. “The students who participate in esports form meaningful connections, stay engaged with campus life and develop skills that go far beyond the screen.”

A significant milestone for the program was the relocation of UTC’s Esports Complex to Room 201 in Maclellan Gym—the former home of the Math Plaza (which moved to Lupton Hall near the Department of Mathematics). The new esports space is outfitted with 25 high-performance gaming systems featuring top-tier graphics cards, powerful processors, professional-grade gaming peripherals and monitors built for competitive play.

The upgrades, Parsley said, have provided students with an elite environment for competitive play, team training and casual gaming. Beyond enhancing the student experience, he explained that relocating esports to Maclellan Gym was a strategic move that aligns with the University’s broader goals.

“We wanted to create a dedicated space that could serve both competitive and recreational gaming while also supporting academic initiatives,” he said. “We worked with faculty to incorporate gaming-related coursework into the space—and it’s been a great way to further integrate esports into UTC’s campus culture.”

The facility is open to all students, providing both a competitive arena for team practices and a social hub for casual gamers.

At the heart of UTC’s esports program is Chase Daffron—a December 2024 graduate with a bachelor’s degree in management: business analytics. Now a business analyst in UTC’s Information Technology department, he also serves as the University’s esports coordinator while pursuing his MBA.

Known by his gamertag “ReDChase,” Daffron has been instrumental in shaping UTC’s approach to competitive gaming since transferring to the institution from Concord University in West Virginia.

In 2023, Daffron was a second-team College Call of Duty Southeast Region team selection.

“My role is to manage the teams, recruit new players and build a strong community where every team operates as part of a unified program,” said Daffron, a native of McKenzie, Tennessee. “We’re creating an environment where students don’t just play—they learn, collaborate and grow their personal brands through streaming and content creation.”