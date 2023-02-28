Girls Inc. Of Chattanooga Awarded American Water Charitable Foundation STEM Education Grant

Girls Inc. of Chattanooga announced today it was awarded an American Water Charitable Foundation STEM (science, technology, education, math) Education grant, focusing on educating and engaging local girls in STEM activities and exposure to STEM career fields.

“We are grateful for American Water’s partnership and commitment to delivering STEM learning experiences and opportunities for communities that have been traditionally underrepresented in STEM fields.” Said Girls Inc. of Chattanooga CEO, Toccora Johnson-Petersen.

The STEM Education grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, and aims to support high-impact projects and initiatives that further American Water’s commitment to ESG, as well as inclusion, diversity and equity.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is committed to participating and investing in programs that benefit communities served by American Water,” said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. “We are proud to further American Water’s ongoing commitment to being a good neighbor and strong partner in the community.”