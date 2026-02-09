Southern Adventist Univ. Guest Historian To Honor Black Revolutionary War Veterans

In honor of 250 years since America’s founding, the History and Political Studies Department at Southern Adventist University invites community members to join in welcoming award-winning historian and author Anna-Lisa Cox, PhD, to present “Faithful Fighters: Black Revolutionary War Veterans” on Thursday, February 26, at 7 p.m. in AdventHealth Hall, Room 1210, on campus.

A nonresident research fellow at Harvard University’s Hutchins Center for African and African American Research, Cox compiled data that underpins two history exhibits at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in the nation’s capital.

Her research on founding citizens focuses on African-descended veterans who attended seminaries across the newly created country, championing faith, freedom, equality, and hope for a better future for all. Aided by white allies, the brave warriors also led a successful church integration movement.

The Bone and Sinew of the Land: America’s Forgotten Black Pioneers and the Struggle for Equality by Cox was honored by Smithsonian Magazine as one of the best history books of 2018, and her A Stronger Kinship won the Michigan Notable Book Award.

She received the Archie Green Fellowship from the Library of Congress Folklife Center and also produced the Questioning Conversation educational video series on the history of the underground railroad for the National Park Service.

A reception at 6:30 p.m. will precede the free lecture. For additional information, visit southern.edu/southernevents.