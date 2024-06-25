Hamilton County School Students Show Steady Performance In TCAP

Hamilton County School students showed consistent performance on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP), with notable gains among middle school students across subject areas.

This success underscores Hamilton County Schools' ongoing commitment to ‘Every Student Learns’ as outlined in the district’s strategic plan, Opportunity 2030.

"We are incredibly proud of our students' achievements and the unwavering dedication of our educators," said Dr. Justin Robertson, HCS Superintendent. "These results affirm our strategic approach and commitment to providing opportunity by design for every student.”

District-Wide Performance

HCS has shown improvement across all tested subjects since 2021. Students gained substantial increases in every subject during the 2022-2023 school year and have maintained those scores throughout the 2023-2024 school year.

*2024 results for math are not included due to the High School EOC standards setting timeline released by the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE). These results are expected sometime in late fall 2024.

Middle School Gains

During the 2023-2024 school year, middle school students in the district showed significant academic progress across almost every grade level and subject. These results highlight the district's dedication to the commitment to 'Every Student Learns' and 'Every Student Belongs.'

A Bright Future Ahead

Hamilton County Schools is dedicated to ensuring that all children thrive and experience a future without limits. By leaning on the district’s values of integrity, excellence, inclusiveness, care, collaboration, and stewardship, HCS continues to ensure students have access to personalized high-quality education. Consistent student performance and significant gains in middle school achievements are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, educators, and the entire Hamilton County Schools’ community.

The TCAP data release is just the beginning of a series that will continue throughout the fall as the Tennessee Department of Education unveils more data, such as final accountability results and TVAAS student growth data.

“Proficiency is just one part of the overall picture, and we eagerly anticipate analyzing all the data – both achievement and growth – to identify our strengths and areas for enhancement as we approach the 2024-2025 school year," said Dr. Sonia Stewart, HCS Deputy Superintendent. "We look forward to continuing our process of reflection and improvement as we enter the 2024-2025 school year."