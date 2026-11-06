Hamilton County Schools Achieve A Record-High Graduation Rate Of 95.2%

Hamilton County Schools is celebrating a new milestone for the Class of 2026, with a record-high graduation rate of 95.2%.

New data released by the Tennessee Department of Education highlights a steady upward trend for HCS over the past several years — rising from 84.6% in 2017 to 94.2% in 2025, and now to 95.2% in 2026. This over 10-percentage-point increase over nine years shows the impact of the district’s commitment to supporting every student on the path to graduation.

“Our graduation rate continuing to improve is something I am immensely proud of. Obtaining a high school diploma is critically important to a student’s future trajectory. I often think about the students I knew during my time as a teacher and principal who needed a bit of extra support to make that final achievement, and I am moved when I discover how well they are doing now,” said Dr. Robertson, Superintendent of Hamilton County Schools.

“A high school diploma alone leads to higher wages, better health, and improved career opportunities. Our school leaders work to identify when a student may need extra support and guide them to opportunities in Hamilton County Schools that can provide them a launchpad to success. In so many ways, alongside keeping them safe while they are in our care, graduating students is the biggest responsibility we have to our community’s children.”

One of the single strongest predictors of on-time graduation is success in a student’s freshman year. Four years ago, the district began intentional work building additional supports, systems of tracking, and mentoring for students in their freshman year through the implementation of Freshman Success Academies.

This strategy has significantly improved student outcomes, and transitional grade supports have been expanded to include kindergarten and sixth grade. Additionally, the district has implemented opportunities for students with unique barriers to have options such as flexible scheduling through programs such as Opportunity High and Graduation Success.

The district will continue to refine and implement strategies that reduce student barriers and support every student’s ability to finish high school. Hamilton County Schools’ 2025 graduation rate is a reflection of the district’s commitment to meeting student needs, eliminating barriers, and creating life-ready graduates.