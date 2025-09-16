Hamilton County Schools Announce Updated Safety Protocols, Effective Immediately

Hamilton County Schools are implementing updated security protocols to help ensure the safety of students, staff, board members, and the public.

These protocols will apply to all HCS athletic events and public school board meetings and will go into effect immediately, including athletics events and board meetings hosted this week.

An HCS spokesperson said the steps were being taken with care and consideration to ensure events and meetings remain accessible and secure for all.

Athletic Events*

Entry Requirements

Student Admission : Students will only be permitted admission with a school-issued ticket OR if they are identified as a student of a school participating in the event through PowerSchool verification. Minors under the age of 18 and not affiliated with either school playing in the game must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

: Students will only be permitted admission with a school-issued ticket OR if they are identified as a student of a school participating in the event through PowerSchool verification. Minors under the age of 18 and not affiliated with either school playing in the game must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Security Screening : To promote a secure environment, all attendees will be screened upon entry, including a hand-held or walk-through metal detector scan and bag check.

: To promote a secure environment, all attendees will be screened upon entry, including a hand-held or walk-through metal detector scan and bag check. Apparel: All bags must be clear** or smaller than 4.5" x 6.5", and face coverings of any kind are prohibited.

General Expectations

Assigned Areas : Spectators must remain in designated areas; fields and restricted spaces are off limits. No loitering in walkways, concourses, parking lots, or other areas in and around the school campus. Students must remain in assigned areas during the game unless going to the concession stand or restroom.

: Spectators must remain in designated areas; fields and restricted spaces are off limits. No loitering in walkways, concourses, parking lots, or other areas in and around the school campus. Students must remain in assigned areas during the game unless going to the concession stand or restroom. Respect Others and Enjoy : Our goal is to create an enjoyable, safe, and respectful environment for our community to support and celebrate our athletes. Please show positive sportsmanship and refrain from using profanity, taunting, or disruptive behavior.

: Our goal is to create an enjoyable, safe, and respectful environment for our community to support and celebrate our athletes. Please show positive sportsmanship and refrain from using profanity, taunting, or disruptive behavior. Follow Staff and Security Guidance: Effective security measures are fluid and adapt to situations as they arise. Please cooperate with all school staff and security to ensure appropriate safety.

All procedures will be strictly enforced. Any violators may be removed and restricted from future events.

* These athletic safety protocols are for football and basketball games, or other athletic events as necessary.

** Diaper bags and medically necessary bags will be allowed.

Board Meetings

Room Capacity: The meeting room holds a maximum of 155 individuals. After accounting for personnel, seating for community members will be limited to 120 attendees on a first-come basis. HCS may reserve limited additional seating for individuals and guests scheduled for presentations or recognitions on the agenda.

The meeting room holds a maximum of 155 individuals. After accounting for personnel, seating for community members will be limited to 120 attendees on a first-come basis. HCS may reserve limited additional seating for individuals and guests scheduled for presentations or recognitions on the agenda. Security Screening: To promote a secure environment, all attendees will be screened upon entry, including a hand-held or walk-through metal detector scan and bag check. Prohibited items include weapons, sharp objects, large signs, sticks/poles, or anything deemed unsafe by security staff.

To promote a secure environment, all attendees will be screened upon entry, including a hand-held or walk-through metal detector scan and bag check. Prohibited items include weapons, sharp objects, large signs, sticks/poles, or anything deemed unsafe by security staff. Public Comment Procedures: Public comment continues to be an important part of the meeting, and we remain committed to ensuring voices are heard. Those who have signed up to speak but are not among the first 120 admitted will be allowed to enter the room at their scheduled time via a designated entrance. Speakers will be allowed to enter when called, offer their comments, and exit the room immediately after giving their comments. The public comment sign-up process will continue to be managed according to current Board Policy. Time limits and decorum expectations set by Board Policy will be enforced.

Public comment continues to be an important part of the meeting, and we remain committed to ensuring voices are heard. Those who have signed up to speak but are not among the first 120 admitted will be allowed to enter the room at their scheduled time via a designated entrance. Speakers will be allowed to enter when called, offer their comments, and exit the room immediately after giving their comments. The public comment sign-up process will continue to be managed according to current Board Policy. Time limits and decorum expectations set by Board Policy will be enforced. Conduct During Meetings: All attendees are expected to maintain respectful behavior and follow the rules of order. Disruptive conduct will result in removal from the meeting, consistent with Board Policy.

For any community members who wish to watch a Board meeting virtually, the livestream for the work session and the Board meeting can be found on the Hamilton County Schools YouTube Channel.

Questions regarding safety protocols can be addressed via email to HCSCommunications@hcde.org.