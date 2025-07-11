Hamilton County Schools Celebrate Continued TCAP Academic Gains In 2025

Students across Hamilton County Schools are continuing to show academic gains, according to the latest results from the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP).

Scores from the 2024–2025 school year show higher levels of student proficiency in all four tested areas: English Language Arts (ELA), math, science, and social studies. The results reflect the district’s ongoing focus on high-quality instruction and personalized learning.

“This progress in student academic achievement is a direct reflection of the excellent work of HCS educators,” said Dr. Justin Robertson, HCS Superintendent. “Our teachers, school leaders, and staff are dedicated to providing each and every student with access to a school environment where they feel supported, challenged, and connected. I want to encourage our entire community to take this opportunity to celebrate the educators and students across Hamilton County as we look ahead to a great school year.”

District-Wide Gains

This marks the second year in a row that HCS students overall have improved in every tested subject area—math, science, ELA, and social studies. More students are meeting or exceeding grade-level expectations in ELA, math, science, and social studies. These results build on steady progress across the district and support the goal of preparing students with the knowledge, skills, and supports to thrive in life.

Meaningful Freshman Gains

High school students made progress in math and English this year, especially in key courses like Algebra I and English I. This was the second year of Freshman Success Academies, which are designed to help students build a strong foundation for the rest of high school.

These programs focus on creating strong relationships, improving attendance, and making sure students are academically prepared. Early results show this strategy is working, with more students receiving the support they need to stay on track throughout high school. In addition to promoting progress in academic achievement, HCS expects this strategy to support the district’s goal of continuously improving graduation rates.

Key Grade Gains through Focused Teaching and Curriculum

Students in fourth and sixth grade showed steady gains in ELA, math, and science, reflecting the impact of a focused approach to consistency and high-quality teaching practices across the district. This was the second year of implementation for the new math curriculum, helping teachers deliver clear, connected lessons with layered support for students at all levels.

In ELA, early literacy efforts have strengthened reading and comprehension, supporting students’ learning across subject areas. By using data-driven instructional practices and pairing target supports, teachers are helping students build skills through key transitional grades in their educational journey.

“This progress shows what’s possible when students are engaged in worthwhile academic tasks, held to high expectations, and grounded in structured systems,” said Dr. Sonia Stewart, HCS Deputy Superintendent. “We’re proud of what our students and teachers have accomplished, and remain focused on building strong learning environments rooted in positive relationships that create opportunities for growth through productive struggle while giving students the support they need.”

Looking Ahead

As part of its broader strategy to support learning for every student, HCS will continue reviewing growth and achievement data this fall. This includes results from the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) and other statewide measures.

Hamilton County Schools will continue to work towards creating opportunities by design—ensuring every student has the support and resources to grow, succeed, and be ready for life beyond graduation.