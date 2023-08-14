Hamilton County Schools Detail Free And Reduced Lunch Program For New School Year

Hamilton County Schools has announced its 2023-2024 program year policy of free and reduced-price meals for students unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

The following students are eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals:

All children in households receiving beneﬁts from TN SNAP or Families First (TANF), are eligible for free meals.

Foster children that are under the legal responsibility of a foster care agency or court are eligible for free meals.

Children participating in their school’s Head Start program are eligible for free meals.

Children who meet the deﬁnition of homeless, runaway, or migrant are eligible for free meals.

Children may receive free or reduced-price meals if a household’s income is within the limits on the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines. These children may qualify for free or reduced-price meals if the household income falls at or below the limits on this chart.

Information about applying for free or reduced meals is distributed to all homes that do not participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). To apply for free and reduced-price beneﬁts, households can complete an application online or can request a paper copy from their school.

Translated applications and auxiliary services are available by contacting their school or Chasity Higdon, 2501 Dodds Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37407, or by calling 423-498-7290 or emailing higdon_chasity@hcde.org. A complete application is required. Only one application is required for all children in the household attending schools in non-charter Hamilton County Schools.

An application is not required for free meal beneﬁts for Assistance Program participants, including Special Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF). Children in the household of Assistance Program participants are eligible for free meal beneﬁts, and this free beneﬁt is extended to all children in the household.

When known to the district, households will be notiﬁed of any child’s eligibility for free meals based on SNAP or TANF participation. If a family participating in SNAP or TANF has not been notiﬁed of their eligibility or if their eligibility letter is missing children in your household, either complete an application or contact Chasity Higdon, 2501 Dodds Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37407, or by calling 423-498-7290 or emailing higdon_chasity@hcde.org.

When known to the district, households will also be notiﬁed of any child’s eligibility for free or reduced meals if the individual is considered “Other Source Categorically Eligible” where the child is categorized or deﬁned by law as foster, homeless, migrant, runaway, or enrolled in an eligible Head Start program.

Households participating in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), may be eligible for free or reduced meals through the application process.

If a household currently receiving Special Nutrition Assistance Program Beneﬁts (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds for a child is applying for meal beneﬁts through the application process, the application must include the child’s name, the SNAP or TANF case number and signature of an adult household member on the application.

Households that do not receive SNAP or TANF funds must provide the names of all household members, the last four digits of the Social Security Number of the adult signing the application or state “none” if the adult does not have a Social Security Number, the amount and source of income received by each household member, and the signature of an adult household member. If any of this information is missing, the school cannot process the application.

The information provided on the application is conﬁdential and will only be used for the purpose to determine eligibility and may be veriﬁed at any time during the school year by a school or other program ofﬁcial. To discourage the possibility of misrepresentation, the application forms contain a statement above the space for signature, certifying that all information furnished is true and correct.