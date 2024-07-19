Hamilton County Schools Getting Ready For The Start Of The Fall Semester

Hamilton County Schools wants every student to be "First Day Ready" on August 7 and are offering some helpful ways to start the school year off right for parents and students.

To celebrate and kick off the new school year, HCS will be hosting an annual Back to School Bash on the Saturday before the first day of school each year.

Families attending will have the opportunity to participate in many activities and learn about important community resources such as:

Learning & Fun: learning activities and resources with HCS educators and community partners; an interactive art exhibit; fun STEM activities; face painting; and so much more!

Health & Wellness: BlueCare Tennessee will be offering well check screenings for students who are BlueCare members; health resources for families; therapy dogs on site; and sports activities.

Resources: There will be many community resources for families available at the event from energy assistance programs to job opportunities.

Food: Free Snacks and meals for families while supplies last; food trucks will also be there to add to the delicious food options.

HCS has made exciting changes to their annual Better Together event, expanding it beyond a single day to offer even more opportunities to get involved. Their goal of Better Together remains the same: to create high-quality learning environments and equip students and families for the new school year through strong community connections. Sign up to volunteer if you'd like to help out.

The first day of school is important for students of all ages: whether it is the first day of kindergarten or the first day of senior year. Attendance on the first day sets the tone for the rest of the school year. Here are some helpful links to get you and your student First Day Ready:

And, as HCS gears up for another exciting school year, they want to invite parents of school-age children to participate in their Back to School Survey. If you'd like to participate, please click here.