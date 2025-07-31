Hamilton County Schools Host 8th Annual Back to School Bash On Saturday

Hamilton County Schools are excited to announce the 8th Annual Back to School Bash, a celebration kicking off the start of the new school year. The event will be held on Saturday, August 2, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Tennessee Riverpark.

“We’re excited to celebrate the new school year with our students and families at the Back to School Bash,” said HCS Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. “This event is all about our entire community coming together to ensure students and families are First Day Ready. We hope to see you on Saturday and are looking forward to seeing all of our students back at school on August 6!”

The annual Back to School Bash furthers the district’s commitments to ensuring Every Student Belongs and Every Community is Served through strengthening relationships with our families and fostering connections among families and community partners.

The event offers a day filled with engaging activities and helpful resources for the new school year. More than 50 community partners will participate, offering a range of services, including out-of-school time programs, health and wellness resources, internet connectivity options, safety information, and career opportunities. There will be interactive learning activities to make the event both educational and enjoyable for students and families.

Backpacks and school supplies will be given away while supplies last, ensuring our students are equipped for the first day of school. Snacks and refreshments will also be available at no cost while supplies last, with food trucks offering additional options for purchase.

“The Bash is one of my favorite days of the year,” said Caitlyne Steward, Director of Community Impact & Partnership. “It brings the whole community together to surround our students and families with care, joy, and a shared commitment to the year ahead. Student success starts with strong relationships, and this event is one way we show families we’re here to walk alongside them every step of the way.”

The Chattanooga Future Fund will join the event to help families start the school year with a free college and career savings account for their kindergartener or middle school student—and walk away with the first $100 in their Future Fund account! Since launching earlier this year, the Future Fund has helped thousands of students start saving for what comes after high school. It’s one more way our community is rallying around students and helping every child in Hamilton County dream big from day one. During the event, they will have drawings every hour for a giveaway of additional funds into their student’s Future Fund account.

“There’s nothing like the energy of a new school year—and the Back to School Bash is where it all begins! We’re thrilled to be here sharing the Chattanooga Future Fund with families and helping students take their first step toward career and college planning. It’s about our community showing every child that their future is worth investing in,” says Dr. Keri Randolph, Executive Director, Chattanooga 2.0 and Haile Nottage, Director of Chattanooga Future Fund.

To attend the event, families should use the North Robinson Bridge entrance to the Tennessee Riverpark. Please remember the Boat Ramp entrance will be closed to event traffic. New this year, families can take advantage of a Park and Ride option by taking the West Entrance of Chattanooga State. Just follow the signs, park, and hop on one of our school buses for a quick ride directly to the event location. Shuttles begin running at 9:30 a.m. The Tennessee Riverpark is also accessible by CARTA, making it another great option to get to the event.

Special thank you to our sponsors for making this event possible: Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, Top Flight, PepsiCo, McNabb Center, Hamilton County Schools Foundation, Greater Emmanuel Church, Chattanooga Mocs Athletics, Tennessee American Water, Papa Johns, YMCA of Chattanooga.

More information and detailed directions can be found at hcde.org/btsb.

For more on the Chattanooga Future Fund, go to chattanoogafuturefund.org.