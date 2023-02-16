Hamilton County Schools Seeking Quality Applicants To Fill New Positions

Following the release of its Opportunity 2030 strategic plan, Hamilton County Schools (HCS) is recruiting applicants for approximately 250 new student-serving positions in local schools for the start of the 2023-24 school year.

HCS is investing approximately $25 million in its next budget to support student well-being, literacy, behavior, elementary related arts, and more. The new positions will support the strategic plan commitments that Every Student Learns and Every Student Belongs.

According to HCS Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson, the new positions are a response to input received from stakeholders across Hamilton County over the past year.

“As we progressed through our strategic planning process, we repeatedly heard several concerns as we talked with various groups across the district,” Robertson said. “We were told students need more wellness supports and that teachers and schools need more support and flexibility for addressing student behavior. We know there are students with significant needs in every school, and the investments we are making in these new student-facing positions will help us meet those needs, build on student strengths, remove barriers to student achievement, and better serve the children in our community.

“The key to being effective in our efforts is hiring the right high-quality individuals to fill the new positions. That is why our Talent Department is already working to identify, recruit, and hire the best people available from across the state and beyond. All of these positions will make a difference in our students’ lives and create opportunities for them to thrive and experience a future without limits.”

As part of the focus to provide enhanced student support, every school will receive an RTI teacher to coordinate response to intervention programs at the school to help students meet their academic goals. A SEAD (Social, Emotional and Academic Development) coach will also be assigned to each school to work across the school community and with individual students to implement positive behavior supports. Just over 100 employees will be hired to fill these two roles.

Additional student support positions to be filled include 32 social workers, 10 school counselors, 35 ENL/ESL (English as a New Language/English as a Second Language) teachers, 26 Exceptional Education teachers, 26 elementary Related Arts teachers, and 10 CTE (Career and Technical Education) teachers. Additionally, HCS will continue its efforts to recruit and hire highly qualified classroom teachers for the coming school year.

Individuals interested in being candidates for these positions can learn more and speak with HR and Hiring Managers at the following upcoming events:

Social Emotional Learning Recruitment (School Social Workers, School Counseling and SEAD Coaches): February 21 from 5 -7 p.m.; Register Here

February 21 from 5 -7 p.m.; Exceptional Education Teacher Recruitment: February 27 from 5 -7 p.m.; Register Here

February 27 from 5 -7 p.m.; English as a Second Language Recruitment Event ; March 7 from 5 -7 p.m.; Register Here

; March 7 from 5 -7 p.m.; Secondary Teachers (In Person); March 18 from 9 am – 1 p.m.; Register Here

March 18 from 9 am – 1 p.m.; Elementary Teachers (In Person); March 25 from 9 am – 1 p.m.; Register Here

For additional information, please visit the HCS Careers website at careers.hcde.org.