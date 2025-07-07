Hamilton County Schools Set To Launch Redesigned In-House Website Platform

Hamilton County Schools will launch a new, redesigned district website at www.hcde.org on Tuesday, July 8, with individual school websites going live starting on Wednesday, July 9 and finishing by the following Monday.

This phased rollout is part of a major technology upgrade that brings all website management in-house, allowing HCS to enhance cybersecurity, improve content responsiveness, and reduce annual vendor costs.

During the July 8–14 transition window, some pages or features across school websites may experience brief disruptions as the new platform is finalized. However, essential services—including student registration and career applications—will remain fully accessible throughout the upgrade.

“This move strengthens our ability to serve our community with a more secure and family-friendly web experience,” said Dr. Justin Robertson, Superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. “Managing our websites in-house allows us to be more responsive to family, staff, and student needs, while being responsible stewards of our resources.”

HCS appreciates the community’s understanding as these improvements are implemented. While we do not anticipate any disruption to site service during the transition, families and visitors are encouraged to utilize the following resources if they experience difficulties with the website between July 8-July 14: