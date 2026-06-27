Hamilton County Schools Students Earn Achievement Gains In 2026 TCAP Results

Hamilton County Schools students show improvement on their performance on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP), with districtwide gains in each area of the state's data release: English Language Arts, math, and social studies.

"These results reflect the hard work happening in classrooms across Hamilton County every day. I'm grateful to our students for the effort they've put in, our teachers and staff for their commitment to helping every student succeed, and our families for the support they provide throughout the year,” said HCS Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. “We're encouraged by the progress we've made, and we're focused on building on it. Every student deserves the opportunity to keep growing each year and graduate ready for whatever comes next."

These results show improvement across multiple grade levels, including elementary literacy, all subjects in eighth grade, and high school math and English. Several grade levels and courses outpaced statewide performance improvement or exceeded state proficiency levels.

Literacy Gains Across Grade Levels

Students made progress in ELA, with gains from elementary to high school grades.

Third-grade ELA proficiency increased by 1.8 percentage points, while fifth-grade proficiency increased by 3.9 percentage points, outpacing statewide growth by 1.9 percentage points. These results highlight the district's ongoing investment in evidence-based literacy instruction, instructional coaching, and targeted student support.

High school students also showed strong progress. English II proficiency increased by 5.7 percentage points, exceeding the state's gains by 1.9 percentage points.

Eighth Grade Students Improve Across Subjects

Eighth-grade students increased achievement in ELA, math, and social studies, demonstrating progress across all subjects included in this year's data release.

The district has intentionally worked to strengthen middle school instruction and connection while supporting students through the transition into high school, helping build a strong academic foundation before ninth grade.

High School Math Results Exceed State Performance

High school students obtained gains in Algebra I and Geometry.

Algebra I proficiency increased by 1.9 percentage points, with HCS performing 4.2 percentage points above the state average. Geometry proficiency increased by 10.1 percentage points, placing HCS 4.1 percentage points above the state.

These results come during the district's second year of implementing a new math curriculum. As teachers become more familiar with the instructional materials and classroom practices, students benefit from more consistent and rigorous instruction.

Algebra I remains an important indicator of future academic success, making the district's continued improvement and performance above the state especially encouraging.

Looking Ahead

HCS will continue reviewing student achievement and growth data as additional statewide results become available. District leaders will use the information to identify effective practices, target areas for improvement, and provide additional support where students need it most.

"These results show that sustained investment in strong instruction, high-quality curriculum, and outstanding educators is making a difference for

students across Hamilton County,” said Dr. Blake Freeman, Chief of Academics. “We are encouraged by this progress and look forward to continuing to serve our students and community."

Through Opportunity 2030, HCS is committed to helping every student make meaningful academic progress each year and graduate with the knowledge, skills, and support needed to succeed after high school.