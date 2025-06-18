Headstrong: One Stubborn Puppy, One Determined University Student

The first time Connor Mackey met the 2.5-pound, 10-week-old Chihuahua puppy then known as Niblet, it was love at first sight—for the human.

For the Chihuahua, the feeling hasn’t always been mutual.

“He loves it whenever it doesn’t work and we get to take it off of him,” Mackey said with a laugh.

The “it” in question is a tiny 3D-printed helmet designed by Mackey, a mechanical engineering graduate student at UTC, to protect the puppy’s skull.

Nearly a year ago, a UTC feature spotlighted that puppy, a rescue from the Humane Educational Society (HES) in Chattanooga. The Chihuahua was born with an open fontanelle—the soft spot on the top of the skull where the bone hadn’t fully formed. The condition could make even the simplest household accidents potentially life-threatening for the puppy.

Faced with the severity of Niblet’s condition, HES animal services officers were committed to finding a way to help. That’s when Mackey first laid eyes on Niblet.

Today, Niblet is known as Wrexham—a nod to the Welsh football club co-owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney—and he’s a rambunctious 14-month-old pup.

Wrexham has grown to 8 pounds. The soft spot has shrunk to a third of its original size. And thanks to a year-long collaboration between Mackey and Wrexham’s adoptive parents, Kay Baker and her husband, Brian MacLean, there’s a working helmet that actually stays on. Mostly.

Mackey learned about the puppy’s condition from his faculty mentor, UC Foundation Associate Professor Trevor Elliott, and ran with the idea of designing a 3D-printed helmet. His design work was done from his home at his own expense.

His first helmet design wasn’t perfect but it bought the puppy time.

“It kind of did what it needed to do, which is prevent it from euthanasia,” said Mackey, who received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from UTC in May 2024. “But a more refined helmet design was needed for future use and for him to be able to move around and live with it.”

The helmet journey quickly became a passion project. Mackey tried everything, from adjusting existing 3D models of Chihuahua heads to experimenting with computer-aided design programs to build models from scratch. He even bought a 3D scanner and used a mobile phone app to capture the shape of Wrexham’s head.

“Getting dimensions in general was a challenge,” he admitted. “I think I printed off 20 at one point, just trying to get even the infill for the 3D print to see how squishy we wanted it and how flexible we wanted it.”

He began visiting with Wrexham and the adoptive parents every few weeks to test new prototypes. Each visit brought them closer to a helmet that was both functional and tolerable.

“The first design was like a football helmet,” Baker recalled. “It was really thick and a little heavy. But we told Connor what we thought and he came back with another version. And then another.”

MacLean showed off 16 different designs that Wrexham had sampled.

“I mean, you can see how different they all look,” Baker said.

“And then we had success,” MacLean said.

The final design is sleek and open around the ears, Mackey explained. It’s lighter, thinner and more flexible than any of the earlier versions.

Instead of using custom-made straps, he incorporated Apple Watch bands into the design, leveraging their comfort and ease of adjustability.

“That was a very last-minute design change,” Mackey said, “but it made it a lot better.”

Truth be told, Wrexham doesn’t wear the helmet every day. In fact, he wears it only when necessary. And when he has it on, he typically wants to be held by Baker.