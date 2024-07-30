Health Department Hosts Back-To-School Open House Event Thursday

The Health Department is thrilled to announce its first annual Back-to-School Open House event, set to take place on Thursday, August 1st, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at their 3rd Street location.

This event is designed to support families in our community by providing essential services and resources to help prepare children for the new school year.

The event will feature a variety of free services and activities, including:

Free Vaccine Records

Pediatric Vaccines

Free School Supplies (While supplies last)

Dental Clinic Scheduling

Free Food (While supplies last)

Car Seat Education

Health Department Resources

Free Community Partners Resources (PBS, La Paz, Centerstone, Erlanger, CPD, CFD, HCSO, EMS, EMA)

First Responder touch-a-truck section

Free weather radios/Signing up for the text emergency alert system (while supplies last)

Bilingual staff and ASL interpreters will be available on-site to assist with language needs to ensure that all families can fully participate in the event.

"We are thrilled to invite families to the Health Department, possibly for the first time. The Back-to-School Open House is an opportunity to access Health Department services, meet our wonderful staff, and learn about available programs," said Sabrina Novak, Health Department Administrator.

"This event focuses on providing support and resources for families to ensure a smoother and healthier start to the school year and to prepare children for success. We are eager to welcome you to this Open House, dedicated to meeting the needs of our community and fostering strong relationships with the families we serve."

For more information, please visit the Health Department’s website at Health.HamiltonTN.org.