Historic Educational Nonprofit Merger To Power Chattanooga’s Creative Economy

Songbirds Foundation and Dynamo Studios have officially merged, forging one of the most significant nonprofit collaborations in creative education across the Southeast.

Together, they will deliver expanded, cohesive programs to prepare students and creatives for thriving careers in the growing creative economy.

“This is a historic moment not just for our organizations, but for Chattanooga and beyond,” said John Dooley, Executive Director of Songbirds Foundation. “By combining our strengths, we are building a creative education powerhouse, one that provides students with world-class training, mentorship, and real industry experience.”

“The merger reinforces our commitment to building pathways to creative careers,” said Kessler Cuffman, Executive Director of Dynamo Studios. “By dovetailing Songbirds’ programs with our existing work, we’re scaling and enhancing support across the entire creative career journey.”

The newly unified Songbirds Foundation will continue cornerstone programs like Guitars for Kids and Write to Rock while expanding career development opportunities through Dynamo Studios’ expertise in music production, audio engineering, photography, and videography.

Together these offerings form a larger pathway that carries students from their first guitar through advanced creative industry training. The Songbirds venue will remain a cultural hub for local and regional musicians while broadening its scope to include independent film screenings and live production education.

Who They Serve:

Students: 4th through 12th graders and young adults aspiring to creative careers

Educators & Community Partners: Schools, teachers, and local cultural organizations

Creative Professionals: Emerging and established talent seeking mentorship, real-world experience, and professional development

Why It Matters:

Jobs are emerging rapidly in the creative/digital space. U.S. digital creator roles jumped from 200,000 in 2020 to 1.5 million in 2024, a 7.5-fold increase that makes it the fastest-growing segment among online jobs (Axios).

Creativity is essential across industries. Employers rank creativity among the most sought-after skills, second only to cloud computing (Tulane University).

For funders and partners, the Songbirds–Dynamo merger is more than organizational alignment. It is an investment in the region’s future.

“The Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga is proud to support this merger, which strengthens a vital pipeline for youth and working creatives in our region,” said Maeghan Jones, President of CFGC. “We believe this alignment will expand access, deepen impact, and contribute to Chattanooga’s creative economy.”