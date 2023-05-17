Host Of Summer Events Launch May 20 At The Chattanooga Public Library

The Chattanooga Public Library is thrilled to announce a packed schedule of Summer 2023 events and programs that will launch Saturday, May 20, with kick-off parties at library branches throughout the city.

The parties celebrate the start of CPL’s annual Make. Play. Read. Learn. (MPRL) summer learning program. MPRL 2023 features both reading and learning challenges that can be tracked through the Beanstack app or by hand. Both children and adults can sign up for free at chattlibrary.beanstack.org or in-person at any library location.

Every year, participants earn badges when they complete challenges, and badges add up to fun prizes at the end of summer. This year, summer learners will see new badges featuring an adorable cast of characters designed by some of the youngest patrons!

The schedule for MPRL will feature popular programs from the school year, including STEAM programs sponsored by Thompson Engineering and food literacy classes supported by Blue Cross Blue Shield Community Trust.

There will also be special events this summer, such as a middle school book club, a teen summer skills class, puppetry and dance workshops, and a science and tech-themed reading program. Plus, the Downtown Library will have YMCA’s Food and Fun lunches all summer long.

CPL will also have a variety of fun ways for adults to learn this summer as well! In addition to year-round book clubs, craft and painting classes, and special LEGO events, CPL will offer a new trivia series at its Downtown Library, a new book club at Northgate, and a number of special events, including a Job Fair sponsored by Unum on June 3.

Additionally, the Chattanooga Public Library Foundation is hosting an event open to the public that will feature a special performance titled A Life of Sorrow, the Life and Times of Carter Stanley, a one-man show by actor and musician Gary Reid. Seats can be reserved for free at chattlibrary.org/event/cpl-foundation-presents-a-life-of-sorrow.

Everything starts Saturday, May 20, with kick-off parties at the Downtown, Northgate, Eastgate, and South Chattanooga libraries from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm. The Avondale Library will host their kick-off party on Wednesday, May 24. The entire schedule of events can be found at chattlibrary.org/events.

For more information about CPL’s library locations, other events, hours and more, please visit chattlibrary.org.