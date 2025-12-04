If These Walls Could Talk: Inside Fort Wood's Iconic Patten House At UTC

Uniquely situated in a place where campus and the Fort Wood Historic District overlap, the Patten House entered UTC history in 1948, when it was bequeathed to the University through the estate of its owner, Zeboim “Bome” Charles Patten.

Shortly thereafter, the Music and Art departments were the first University occupants to utilize—and marvel at—the spacious interior of Patten’s former residence, known for many years as “Z. C. Patten Hall.”

A student of the time wrote that the building “leaves a lasting impression because of its large-scale splendor and the perfection of its smallest detail.”

Patten House’s stately Italianate design is a testament to the architect, Samuel Patton (1857-1897), as well as the tastes of the original owners, prominent Chattanooga financier Charles A. Lyerly (1847-1925) and his spouse Virginia “Jennie” Drane Lyerly (1856-1921), who lived there upon its completion in 1893 until Charles’ death in 1925.

Among the most prominent elements of the home’s exterior are the arcaded porch and the central tower. The National Park Service placed the cannons on the front lawn as part of the historic interpretation of the Fort Wood area, which was a temporary fortification known as Fort Creighton during the Civil War.

Charles A. Lyerly willed the home to his daughter and son-in-law, Helen Lyerly Patten (1880-1927) and Z. C. Patten (1874-1948), who moved into the house in the mid-1920s and renovated the interior with design help from local architect Clarence T. Jones (1879-1951), adding features such as handpainted walnut ceiling beams and the large Caen stone fireplace.

Like many members of the Chattanooga Patten family, Z. C. Patten was deeply involved with numerous community institutions and organizations, including the University of Chattanooga. Along with his brother, John A. Patten (the namesake of Patten Chapel), Z. C. Patten served as University trustee for many years. In 1922, he chaired a fundraising campaign that raised over $500,000 for the University’s endowment.

Upon his death in 1948, a large portion of his estate was left to the University of Chattanooga, the theological department of Sewanee: University of the South, and the Convention of the Protestant Episcopal Church.

Thanks to generous contributions from the Patten family, Patten House was extensively renovated in the 1990s. Following the restoration, the building served as the headquarters for the Alumni Office and Faculty Club. Since then, it has housed a number of University offices and departments.

In his role as University archivist, UC Foundation Associate Professor Noah Lasley works to acquire, arrange and describe official University of Tennessee at Chattanooga records and other valuable materials that document the University’s history and functions. His research interests include digital humanities, digital curation and archival instruction.

Lasley received a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in information science from UT Knoxville. Before joining UTC Special Collections in July 2016, he worked for several library units at UT Knoxville, including Modern Political Archives, Great Smoky Mountains Regional Project and Digital Production Area.