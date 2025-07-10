In The World Of Microscopic Life, Dr. Francesca Leasi’s Name Looms Large

The microscopic animals Dr. Francesca Leasi studies can’t be seen with the naked eye. Yet for all their size, they may hold vital clues to how life adapts to environmental change and what traits allow organisms to survive it.

In early June, Leasi, a UC Foundation associate professor in UTC's Department of Biology, Geology and Environmental Science, spent two intense weeks in the Outer Banks—a series of barrier islands off the coast of North Carolina—searching for answers hidden beneath the surface of saltwater.

Accompanied in the field by UTC students Sebastian Jimenez and Jasmine Castellano and external collaborator Diego Fontaneto of the National Research Council of Italy, Leasi was investigating how tiny aquatic creatures, known as monogonont rotifers, survive dramatic shifts in salinity.

The research is supported by a four-year, $696,680 grant awarded to Leasi from the National Science Foundation in 2024.

“We are fortunate that Dr. Leasi is engaging our students in this exciting research,” said BGE Department Head and UC Foundation Professor Gretchen Potts. “Her students are gaining valuable experience in the field and the lab.”

Monogonont rotifers are crucial to ecosystem health, Leasi explained. They help break down organic material and serve as a food source for larger organisms.

“I’m very passionate about these small animals,” Leasi said. “They are very important and there is an entire world to discover and to describe.”

Leasi, who joined UTC in 2018, said the scope of the current fieldwork is to explore the biodiversity of these microscopic animals in the saltwater habitats along the western Atlantic coast from North Carolina to Florida—a previously understudied region.

“We began the field work in Miami back in February,” she said, “and this time we went to North Carolina, where the field work was more extensive, much longer and more intense.”

During this trip, the team collected water, algae and sediment samples near Roanoke Island, where they were based at East Carolina University’s Coastal Studies Institute. She said the location was selected for its wide range of salinity gradients, a key condition in rotifer habitats.

“We collected the samples by following a protocol that includes more traditional taxonomy, looking at animals under the microscope and identifying animals by morphology,” she explained. “But we also collected the samples for biomonitoring using molecular techniques.”

Leasi said the group spent long days extracting individual organisms.

“We took the animals one by one. We placed the animals on a slide. We took photos and videos. Then we put each animal into a tube for DNA analysis,” she said. “We used a combination of morphology and DNA barcoding to investigate what’s in there.”

The results, she said, were incredible. At least 300 specimens were sorted, with 30 different species identified, and “we think at least three or four are potentially new to science.”

Their size? None of the organisms are visible to the naked eye.

“They are less than half a millimeter,” Leasi said. “They are in the order of microns. It takes a thousand microns to make a millimeter.”

But under the microscope, a surprising level of complexity emerged. Despite their scale, she explained that these animals are fully formed, complete with brains, stomachs and—in some cases—appendages.

“You see complete animals that are of very different magnitudes in terms of size,” she said. “They are capable of withstanding very different ecological conditions.”

One of her favorite moments came when she observed a group of marine water bears—also known as tardigrades—clinging to grains of sand with tiny suction cups on their toes.

“They use it to anchor to a little sand grain so they’re not washed away by the current,” she said. “It was amazing. Microscopic world.”