Last Chance For Students To Apply For Tennessee Promise Scholarships

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission is encouraging all high school seniors to apply for the Tennessee Promise scholarship before the November 3 deadline.

Tennessee Promise is a last-dollar scholarship, covering tuition and mandatory fees not already paid by the Pell Grant, HOPE Scholarship, or Tennessee Student Assistance Award.

“Tennessee Promise is more than a scholarship—it’s a pathway to opportunity,” said Dr. Steven Gentile, THEC Executive Director. “Tennessee Promise provides two-years of tuition-free and the opportunity to quickly pursue their career goals and prepare for a lifetime of success.”

Students may use the Tennessee Promise scholarship at any of Tennessee’s 13 community colleges, 23 Tennessee colleges of applied technology (TCATs), or other participating four-year public and private colleges offering an associate degree program.

Applying is simple. The Tennessee Promise application is accessed through the TSAC Student Portal. To create a Student Portal account, students will need to provide:

First and Last Name (as it appears on the Social Security card)

Social Security Number

Date of Birth

Personal Email Address (not a school email)

Take the first step toward your dream career and apply for Tennessee Promise today!

Learn more at CollegeforTN.org/tnpromise.