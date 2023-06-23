Local Football Star Boo Carter Commits To Tennessee To Play For The Vols

The wild recruitment journey of local football star, Boo Carter came to an end last weekend as he announced live on his Instagram account that he would be committing to the University of Tennessee to play football for the Volunteers as part of the 2024 recruiting class.

(Check out the video via Twitter)

"Staying home baby" is what Carter had to say on his Twitter account about his decision which leads you to believe that the fact he could be close to home playing in Knoxville was a big part of the decision-making process.

According to On3 recruiting rankings, the Vols currently rank 11th in the country and the addition of Boo Carter certainly helped boost that ranking. They rank 5th in the SEC behind only Georgia (1), Florida (2), Alabama (4), and LSU (9). Carter is one of nine 4-star commits Tennessee has secured for 2024, they've also locked up five 3-stars, and zero 5-star commits.

Boo Carter is a versatile athlete who excels on both offense and defense, but the Vols will start him out as a defensive back when he gets on campus. The other schools who really made a push for the local star were Colorado and Michigan. Michigan was said to be recruiting him as an offensive player and it's difficult to turn down getting an opportunity to be coached by one of the best defensive backs to ever do it in Colorado's new head coach Deion Sanders.

Carter has moved around locally a lot over the past year as he spent last football season playing at the Chattanooga Christian School, he then ended up transferring to Brainerd for the basketball season and to finish out the school year, and now he's transferred again to Bradley Central where he'll play with fellow UT defensive back commit, Marcus Goree Jr.

Should be a fun season for the Bears with the addition of Carter with an already talented roster for head coach Damon Floyd.