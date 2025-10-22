Local Landmarks To Shine Bright Thursday For “Lights On Afterschool” Celebration

On Thursday, October 23, landmarks across Hamilton County will glow in celebration of Lights On Afterschool, a nationwide event recognizing the positive role that out-of-school-time programs play in helping students learn, grow, and thrive.

Hosted locally by Chattanooga 2.0’s Out-of-School Time Alliance, the celebration will unite out-of-school time providers, community partners, and local leaders to spotlight the impact — and the challenges — of afterschool programs across the region.

Eight local organizations will illuminate landmarks to call attention to the many programs that serve children and youth after the school day ends:

Chattanooga Lookouts: AT&T Field

City of Chattanooga: Frost Stadium at Warner Park

Creative Discovery Museum

Hunter Museum of American Art

River City Company: The Block and Miller Plaza

Rock City: High Falls

Ruby Falls

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Library

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and City of Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly have also proclaimed October 23, 2025, as Lights On Afterschool Day, in recognition of the many children and families supported by high-quality afterschool and summer learning programs throughout the community.

Chattanooga 2.0’s Out-of-School Time Alliance is a network of nearly 50 providers working collectively to improve access, quality, and impact in youth programs across Hamilton County. Members meet monthly to align efforts with Hamilton County Schools and local partners, advancing opportunities for students and families beyond the traditional school day.

Over the past year, the Alliance has launched and expanded several initiatives that connect families to programs, strengthen the out-of-school time workforce, and support quality improvement through youth voice:

Hamilton County Out-of-School Time Program Locator, featuring over 400 programs and CARTA’s fixed routes to make accessing afterschool programs easier for families and educators.

Chronic Absenteeism Toolkit, commissioned by the Hamilton County–Chattanooga Children’s Cabinet and developed with Hamilton County Schools to support consistent attendance and family engagement.

Registered Apprenticeship Pathway pilot through Apprenticeship Works, with the support of BuildWithin, offering paid pathways and credentials for youth program staff.

Quality improvement pilot to strengthen summer programs based on student feedback.

“Afterschool and summer programs offer meaningful benefits to students,” said Mary Grey Moses, Director of The Centenary and Co-Chair of the Out-of-School Time Alliance. “Our network members report that their work leads to improved mental health, life skills, safety, and academics.”

“Every day, out-of-school time providers step up to meet huge demand with limited resources,” said Tahme’Sha Washington, Director of Student Success at Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga. “Local providers’ biggest barriers remain sustainable funding, staffing, and transportation. But when the community invests together, we make lasting change possible.”

To learn more about Chattanooga 2.0’s Out-of-School Time Alliance and its members, visit chatt2.org/ost.