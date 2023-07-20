Local Nonprofit Launches School Supply Drive With Inflation In Mind

Reach One Teach One Uca is hosting a school supply drive for children in underserved communities.

Considering the cost of school supplies has increased by 23.7% in the last two years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index, Reach One Teach One is asking for donations of school uniforms, backpacks, paper, binders, folders, pens, pencils, and crayons.

Reach One Teach One Uca is an early intervention program for children ages 5 to 14. Executive Director, Reginald Yearby, says the mission is to provide Chattanooga’s underserved youth with opportunities to explore the community and careers to develop a positive outlook on the rest of their lives.

“We can’t give students opportunities without giving them basic tools for learning. Depending on the grade level, parents can spend anywhere from $100 to $200 per child on school supplies.

That means some parents are choosing between buying groceries or school supplies and we just want to take that burden away,” said Yearby.

According to the 2023 Deloitte Back-to-School Survey, 3 in 10 (31%) surveyed parents say their households are in a worse financial situation than last year. The firm is predicting that spending will decrease 10% from last year on school supplies.

Reach One Teach One says school supply donations can be dropped off at Calvary Church of the Nazarene, located at 4400 Bonny Oaks Dr.

Reach One Teach One Uca is a 501c3 nonprofit that relies on the generous support of donors who align with the mission of after-school education and sports involvement for at-risk youth in the Chattanooga region. To donate, email rotoyearby@gmail.com or call 423-260-2309.