Local Researchers Work To Close The Gap Between Quantum And Reality

Hard to imagine, but there was a time when the internet sounded basically impossible to most people.

Talking to someone across the world instantly? Accessing information in seconds? Handling your banking from your living room?

In 1990, before the internet was the internet, those concepts probably landed somewhere between science fiction and, well, magic.

Quantum feels a little like that right now for a lot of us.

McKinsey & Company projects quantum technologies will grow into a nearly $100 billion global market by 2035, and investment continues climbing as governments, universities, and companies race to figure out what problems quantum technology will eventually help solve.

Clearly, something big is happening. But if you find yourself nodding politely through conversations about quantum while wondering, “Okay, but… what’s the holdup?” you’re not alone.

Because if quantum is about to change everything, what are we waiting on?

Turns out, a major part of the answer is distance.

So, why is distance such a problem?

To be clear, quantum technologies do work. That’s an important place to start, because the issue is not whether the science is real – it is. Researchers can already send quantum information and operate small quantum networks in controlled environments.

The problem is scale. More specifically, quantum information is extremely fragile once it starts traveling over distance.

In today’s connected world, information moves constantly across cities, states, and continents in the form of “signals.” Our text messages, bank transactions, GPS directions, Netflix streams, and emails all travel through networks built to move information across long distances quickly and reliably, often through long fiber-optic cables underground as flashes of light. Those signals are generally stable, and when they weaken, we have infrastructure capable of boosting them along the way.

Quantum doesn’t work like that.

Quantum systems also use light, but the information they carry is far more fragile. Interference, environmental changes, vibration, temperature shifts, or simply traveling too far can disrupt the signal itself. And unlike traditional networks, you can’t just boost the signal once it weakens. If you try, you destroy the quantum information in the process.

Think of quantum signals like trying to carry a soap bubble across a football field during a windstorm.

The result? One of the biggest bottlenecks in the entire field. Until quantum information can travel longer distances reliably, quantum systems remain limited to smaller environments, shorter networks, and highly controlled conditions.

This is a systems problem.

So, can’t we just make the quantum signals stronger? Not exactly. Quantum is extremely finicky, and “simple” solutions tend to stop being simple pretty quickly.

It’s more complicated than that because the challenge isn’t just “fixing” an isolated piece of technology. Researchers are trying to build systems capable of moving fragile quantum information across distance without destroying it in the process – this is the hard part. .

Temperature shifts matter. Vibration matters. Timing matters. The tiniest environmental changes can determine whether a quantum signal survives.

Which is exactly why so much of this work is still happening inside highly controlled lab environments (remember, soap bubbles in a windstorm). Before quantum systems can operate across large-scale networks reliably, researchers first have to understand how to keep them stable long enough to survive the trip.

There are different approaches to addressing the distance challenge. In Chicago, for example, researchers are focused on preserving fragile quantum information itself, developing techniques designed to keep quantum signals stable for longer periods of time and across greater distances. Developing and testing these techniques still requires carefully controlled environments because quantum systems are so sensitive, but these advances are considered essential to building reliable long-distance quantum networks.