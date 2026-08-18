Mocs Flock Back Home As The New Fall Semester At UTC Readies To Take Flight

With the start of the semester just around the corner, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is preparing to welcome students back before classes start.

Students will return to campus during Operation Move In (OMI) on Aug. 19 and 20.

OMI is a busy time for students, faculty and staff, but it is a time to start building early connections on campus.

UC Foundation Associate Professor Andrew McCarthy described OMI as having a “summer camp vibe.”

After settling into their residence halls, students can look forward to Convocation, a welcoming event at the McKenzie Arena on Aug. 21 that marks the beginning of their time at UTC.

First-year, transfer, graduate, and returning students are all welcome to the event as a kickoff to start the new school year. Attendees will meet Scrappy, school leadership and their classmates for the next school year.

“A Moc’s First Class,” scheduled immediately after Convocation, is designed to help incoming students feel confident, connected and ready for their first week at UTC by introducing them to campus life in a supportive, small-group setting.

Groups will meet with UTC faculty and staff for an informal introduction to college logistics and expectations. It’s a chance to ask questions, meet classmates and get a better sense of what’s ahead.

“A Moc’s First Class” is part of First Flight, which runs from Aug. 19-23 and offers more opportunities to connect with campus, pick up last-minute supplies and explore the resources available on campus.

Check out the First Flight Schedule for times to pick up educational resources, school supplies and swag, take minibus tours of downtown Chattanooga, and catch Scrappy’s Shuttle to Walmart for last-minute supplies.

Coming soon: “Weeks of Welcome”, beginning with the Oak Street Roast on Sunday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m.