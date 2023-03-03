Mocs Men's Basketball Team Lands Two Players On All-SoCon Teams

The 2022-2023 season was a bit of a rollercoaster ride for the Chattanooga men's basketball team as they finished 7-11 in conference and 15-16 overall.

However, on Wednesday it was announced that two of their players were named to the All-Southern Conference teams.

First of all, Jake Stephens, the incredibly talented seven-footer, who despite missing 12 games due to a hand injury at the end of the year was named to the first team by the media and the second team by the coaches.

Also, Sam Alexis was named to the All-Freshman Team after his standout performance helping fill the void left by the injured Jake Stephens.

While he was healthy Stephens averaged nearly 22 points, over 10 rebounds, and just about 2.5 blocks per game. This was also the second straight year he was picked by the media for a first team spot, and he scored in double figures during 19 of the 20 games he played this season.

As for the freshman big-man Sam Alexis, he showed a ton of potential throughout the season with his big breakout game coming during a February 11th home game against Mercer where he poured in 26 points and collected six rebounds. Additionally, he had five or more rebounds in 15 different games this season which included the final 10 games of the regular season.

Here's how the rest of the Southern Conference postseason awards and teams shook out...

All-SoCon (Coaches) Player of the Year

Jalen Slawson, 5th, F, FUR

Freshman of the Year

Jackson Paveletzke, G, WOF

Defensive Player of the Year

Kobe Langley, Sr., G, UNCG

Coach of the Year

Mike Jones, UNCG

First Team

Mike Bothwell, 5th, G, Furman

Jalen Slawson, 5th, F, Furman

Keyshaun Langley, Sr., G, UNCG

Logan Dye, Sr., F, Samford

B.J. Mack, Sr., F/C, Wofford

Second Team

Stephen Clark, Sr., F, The Citadel

Ques Glover, Jr., G, Samford

Jake Stephens, Gr., C, Chattanooga

Tre Jackson, Jr., G, Western Carolina

Vonterius Woolbright, Jr., G, Western Carolina

Third Team

Jalen Haynes, So., F/C, ETSU

Jordan King, Jr., G, ETSU

Jalyn McCreary, Jr., F, Mercer

Keondre Kennedy, Gr., G/F, UNCG

Jermaine Marshall, Jr., F, Samford

All-Freshman Team

Ben VanderWal, F, Furman

Jah Quinones, G, Mercer

Sam Alexis, F/C, Chattanooga

Asher Woods, G, VMI

Jackson Paveletzke, Fr., G, Wofford

SoCon Sports Media Association Malcolm U. Pitt Player of the Year

Jalen Slawson, 5th, F, FUR

Freshman of the Year

Jackson Paveletzke, G, WOF

Anton Foy Coach of the Year

Bucky McMillan, Samford

First Team

Mike Bothwell, 5th, G, Furman

Jalen Slawson, 5th, F, Furman

Keyshaun Langley, Sr., G, UNCG

Jake Stephens, Gr., C, Chattanooga

B.J. Mack, Sr., F/C, Wofford

Second Team

Stephen Clark, Sr., F, The Citadel

Logan Dye, Sr., F, Samford

Jermaine Marshall, Jr., F, Samford

Tre Jackson, Jr., G, Western Carolina

Vonterius Woolbright, Jr., G, Western Carolina

Third Team

Jordan King, Jr., G, ETSU

Jalyn McCreary, Jr., F, Mercer

Ques Glover, Jr., G, Samford

Tyzhaun Claude, Jr., F, Western Carolina

Jackson Paveletzke, Fr., G, Wofford

All-Freshman Team

Madison Durr, G, The Citadel

Jah Quinones, G, Mercer

Asher Woods, G, VMI

Tyler Houser, C, VMI

Jackson Paveletzke, Fr., G, Wofford