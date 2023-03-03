Mocs Men's Basketball Team Lands Two Players On All-SoCon Teams

The 2022-2023 season was a bit of a rollercoaster ride for the Chattanooga men's basketball team as they finished 7-11 in conference and 15-16 overall.
However, on Wednesday it was announced that two of their players were named to the All-Southern Conference teams.
First of all, Jake Stephens, the incredibly talented seven-footer, who despite missing 12 games due to a hand injury at the end of the year was named to the first team by the media and the second team by the coaches.
Also, Sam Alexis was named to the All-Freshman Team after his standout performance helping fill the void left by the injured Jake Stephens.
While he was healthy Stephens averaged nearly 22 points, over 10 rebounds, and just about 2.5 blocks per game. This was also the second straight year he was picked by the media for a first team spot, and he scored in double figures during 19 of the 20 games he played this season.
As for the freshman big-man Sam Alexis, he showed a ton of potential throughout the season with his big breakout game coming during a February 11th home game against Mercer where he poured in 26 points and collected six rebounds. Additionally, he had five or more rebounds in 15 different games this season which included the final 10 games of the regular season.
Here's how the rest of the Southern Conference postseason awards and teams shook out...
All-SoCon (Coaches) Player of the Year
- Jalen Slawson, 5th, F, FUR
Freshman of the Year
- Jackson Paveletzke, G, WOF
Defensive Player of the Year
- Kobe Langley, Sr., G, UNCG
Coach of the Year
- Mike Jones, UNCG
First Team
- Mike Bothwell, 5th, G, Furman
- Jalen Slawson, 5th, F, Furman
- Keyshaun Langley, Sr., G, UNCG
- Logan Dye, Sr., F, Samford
- B.J. Mack, Sr., F/C, Wofford
Second Team
- Stephen Clark, Sr., F, The Citadel
- Ques Glover, Jr., G, Samford
- Jake Stephens, Gr., C, Chattanooga
- Tre Jackson, Jr., G, Western Carolina
- Vonterius Woolbright, Jr., G, Western Carolina
Third Team
- Jalen Haynes, So., F/C, ETSU
- Jordan King, Jr., G, ETSU
- Jalyn McCreary, Jr., F, Mercer
- Keondre Kennedy, Gr., G/F, UNCG
- Jermaine Marshall, Jr., F, Samford
All-Freshman Team
- Ben VanderWal, F, Furman
- Jah Quinones, G, Mercer
- Sam Alexis, F/C, Chattanooga
- Asher Woods, G, VMI
- Jackson Paveletzke, Fr., G, Wofford
SoCon Sports Media Association Malcolm U. Pitt Player of the Year
- Jalen Slawson, 5th, F, FUR
Freshman of the Year
- Jackson Paveletzke, G, WOF
Anton Foy Coach of the Year
- Bucky McMillan, Samford
First Team
- Mike Bothwell, 5th, G, Furman
- Jalen Slawson, 5th, F, Furman
- Keyshaun Langley, Sr., G, UNCG
- Jake Stephens, Gr., C, Chattanooga
- B.J. Mack, Sr., F/C, Wofford
Second Team
- Stephen Clark, Sr., F, The Citadel
- Logan Dye, Sr., F, Samford
- Jermaine Marshall, Jr., F, Samford
- Tre Jackson, Jr., G, Western Carolina
- Vonterius Woolbright, Jr., G, Western Carolina
Third Team
- Jordan King, Jr., G, ETSU
- Jalyn McCreary, Jr., F, Mercer
- Ques Glover, Jr., G, Samford
- Tyzhaun Claude, Jr., F, Western Carolina
- Jackson Paveletzke, Fr., G, Wofford
All-Freshman Team
- Madison Durr, G, The Citadel
- Jah Quinones, G, Mercer
- Asher Woods, G, VMI
- Tyler Houser, C, VMI
- Jackson Paveletzke, Fr., G, Wofford
Photo Courtesy of Go Mocs Athletics