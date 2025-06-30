Moore Camp Founder Tomekia Moore Rewriting The Future For Young Moms

At just 16, she was a teen mom navigating homelessness, holding her baby in one arm while bathing him in a mold-covered shelter shower with the other.

Today, Tomekia Moore is the founder of The Moore Camp, a powerful hub for education, healing, and hope in Chattanooga.

With degrees in business, technology, and education, and a mission rooted in faith, Moore is rewriting the future for young moms, children, and families who need more than just resources—they need someone who’s lived it.

The Moore Camp is a place dedicated to uplifting families in Chattanooga. One of Their missions is to provide young mothers with the resources, education, and support they need to thrive in their parenting journey. A place dedicated to creating a nurturing environment where every child can flourish.

“I built what I wish I had—a place where young moms feel seen, supported, and safe,” Tomekia said.

Tomekia always had a strong faith in God. She said each time she faced an obstacle; she would ask God to show her the way. Each question led to a better understanding of what she wanted to do in her life and empowering families is what gives her joy. Today Tomekia holds an associate degree in Technology, a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, and a Master’s in Education.

But when she had her first son, Ivan, Tomekia struggled with homelessness and found herself staying at the Salvation Army homeless shelter located on McCallie. On occasions she would also spend the night at a friend’s small one-bedroom apartment on the floor.

“Because the beds at the shelter were moldy, the bathroom, you walk in the shower, the ceiling had mold all over it,” Tomekia said. “I was scared to put my son down. I would hold him in one arm, and he was 13-pounds, but I held him so I could wash him and wash myself in this itty-bitty shower with mold all around us.”

Tomekia said it was nice to have a temporary roof over her head, but the shelter lacked structure for families. “The women were sheltered on one side, the men on the other, even the ones who were married,” she said. “How come they can't be in the same space? Why is there nothing provided for them? This shouldn’t be like this.”

Also, she would have to be out by 6 a.m. and back in by 6 p.m. sometimes with no place to go. She said every time she pushed through adversity; it brought her closer to realizing her dream of creating a place for unity and structure for families. “The Moore Camp means everything the family needs is going to be held under one umbrella,” she said. “In this first stage we have the Children's University, which is an online pre-school and enrolling for in-house classes in August.”

Tomekia said parents can enroll their children into this online pre-school which provides on-demand classes on reading, math, science and even organized virtual field trips.

\Tomekia was a teacher in the Hamilton County School System and even now drives a school bus. She is an advocate for education and is a motivational speaker on the topics of early childhood development, education, and family support.

Parents can schedule one-on-one consultations with Tomekia where she teaches children about love, being nurtured, developing social skills, critical thinking and problem solving.

“The other component is helping teen moms,” she said. “That is the foundation that I'm working on now. Getting teen mothers the help they need so that they're stable and they understand how to be effective parents. I've seen a lot of teen moms that don’t know how to handle finances or understand the responsibilities as a mom. They don’t know what to do because they weren’t taught the proper structure. They’re still out there partying, while their child has diapers hanging down to their knees because they’re not using their money to buy diapers. Our mission is to teach them not judge them. Teach them all the things the child needs and model how to give that child what they need. Only if the teen is open to the challenge.”