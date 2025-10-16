More Than Games: Inside The Minds Of The UTC Esports Program

From textbooks and pencils to keyboards and controllers, UTC's esports program brings students from across campus to play video games.

What was once a club for gamers has turned into a program for students to play competitively for scholarships or a place to go with friends after class to game.

“We’ve had so many different kinds of people come in and play, and one thing that a lot of people do when they’re stressed is play video games,” said Chase Daffron, esports coordinator for the UTC esports program and a business analyst in the University’s Information Technology department.

Daffron, currently pursuing an MBA, received his bachelor’s degree in management from UTC in December 2024.

“That’s what the Esports Complex is here for,” he continued. “Students can come in between classes, let off stress, play games that they may not have the opportunity to play in their resident hall or at home, and build friendships and community here as well.”

Daffron, who hails from McKenzie, Tennessee, has competed on the UTC Call of Duty team. He manages the other competitive teams within the program including Valorant, Rocket League, League of Legends, Super Smash Bros and Overwatch.

Community, he said, goes further than just the competitive teams. Casual gamers are also involved with the program, helping build a tight-knit group.

“We want to keep reaching out to incoming freshmen and transfer students,” Daffron said. “We’re building that community now and we’ve been able to establish that and grow that throughout the semester. Even on our socials and our Twitch, a lot of our esports teams come in here and hang out and talk to each other.”

This expansion of the program into Maclellan Gym last year has been beneficial to the other strides made within the program.

“The initial step we took was establishing a dedicated facility in Maclellan Gym, which has become a popular spot for students utilizing it daily for general computer access,” explained Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief Information Security and Technology Officer Tony Parsley, a key figure in the program’s expansion.

The goal Parsley had in mind was to increase student spaces. Video games are often looked at as a leisure activity, but they are so much more than that.

“The goal was to really build awareness around esports,” Parsley explained. “As you can imagine, in some schools, esports is a foreign concept for many administrators. As you look at esports today, you have to think about all the work that went into communicating the value that esports brings to the campus. It is a great way to bring students who are not your traditional students and give them an avenue to say, ‘Hey, when I’m there, I can also play. I’ll get my degree and I’ll work hard.’ It is just like any other sport.”

On the competitive side of the program, Call of Duty team members have been sharpening their craft to make sure they stay coordinated both physically and mentally.

“We all go through it as a team,” said Austin Mendoza, a sophomore business management major from Ocean Springs, Mississippi. “We all try to prepare and really get ready for when we’re practicing, when we’re talking to each other, we build up a chemistry to where whatever we say, we can get through something and always be better in the future for it.”

Daffron said there is another community growing from the UTC esports program—Twitch—a streaming service that allows friends, family and students all over the world to tune in live to any of the matches the esports team plays. This program has enabled students to contribute to the esports program, even if they are not interested in competing competitively.