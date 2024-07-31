New Research Hub Advances Innovative Education At Southern Adventist University

The new Center for Learning Innovation and Researchat Southern Adventist University has the goal of fostering research collaboration between faculty and students at both the graduate and undergraduate levels across the entire campus.

Currently, 12 faculty-led research studies that span more than a third of the school’s academic disciplines are being facilitated. CLIR opened its doors in June 2023 and a grand opening and dedication for the center was held in January 2024.

“We are student-focused,” says Professor Matthew Tolbert, PhD, of the School of Education, Psychology, and Counseling, who serves as part-time director for CLIR. “From concept to completion, our student research assistants are benefitting from hands-on learning about effective research as they partner with faculty to gather and analyze data, identify literature, code information, write reports, keep records, apply for approvals, and request grants. As a secondary responsibility, they also tutor other students who are enrolled in classes with a research component.

Noting that areas such as biology, nursing, and computing at Southern have been conducting and reporting research activities for many years, Tolbert explains how investigative interest and needs in the social sciences are ramping up: “One of our current studies is looking more closely at trauma-informed practices among educators, and another is tracking student perceptions and evaluations of fully immersive, game-based learning management systems. Both align with the center’s goals of developing new tools and strategies for classrooms with research-backed methods of teaching.”

“Deeper and more meaningful learning for enrolled students is the key objective, and that includes discovering ways for professors to improve teaching strategies,” Tolbert shares.

Other studies underway include a Five-Minute Peer Writing Activity, Self-Care Practices Among Practicum Students, Use of Interactive Visual Stimulators in Education, and meeting qualifications for an Economic Policy Institute grant, to name a few.

Professor Jasmine Johnson, EdD, one of Tolbert’s peers in the School of Education, Psychology, and Counseling, shares how she struggled with research in the past, primarily because of isolation. “As a newer faculty member, I have thoroughly enjoyed working on my research study here at Southern. Transitioning through the process with CLIR and having a student assigned to assist me has been an unexpected bonus! Now, I’m feeling excited and motivated about the positive impact this research will have on my professional community.”

Space on the second floor of Summerour Hall on campus was outfitted with $20,000 in technology––a large screen monitor, 15 laptop computers, and research software––and students were hired as research assistants, including seniors Jasiel Castro, Keanne Fischer, and Brielle Grant, psychology majors; and Maddie Chant, biology and psychology double major.

“Working at CLIR, I’m gaining excellent preparation for graduate school, where research experience is looked at very favorably,” Grant says. “Not as many of these opportunities were available before, so more and more Southern students will be benefitting from the new center.”

Castro adds, “This work has really broadened my perspective about the possibility of doing research while also having a job. Watching these faculty professors conduct research is inspiring.”

Southern’s strategic plan includes the goal of expanding research endeavors, and research is one of the durable skills that the university is committed to developing within all students prior to graduation, helping to establish the marketability and positive contributions of alums in the workplace.