Northside Neighborhood House Partners With Hamilton County Schools To Expand CommUNITY

The Northside Neighborhood House, in collaboration with Hamilton County School’s Community Forward Schools strategy, has expanded its CommUNITY School support in northern Hamilton County from five to ten schools for the 2023-2024 school year.

With the purpose of positioning the school as a resource hub that empowers, equips, and engages the community to support student learning and development, the NNH’s CommUNITY School program embeds an NNH staff member in the school. These full-time staff members provide programming, support services, and opportunities to children, families, and the community.

“We are thrilled about the expansion of the Community Forward Schools strategy in partnership with Northside Neighborhood House. This initiative continues the district's work of Opportunity 2030 commitment: Every Student Belongs,” said Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson.

“We are grateful for the continued support of community partners in serving our children. By cultivating strengths and removing barriers to success, we ensure all children thrive and experience a future without limits,” he added.

NNH’s first CommUNITY School was launched at Red Bank High School in 2017. Over the next five years, programming expanded to Red Bank Elementary, Hixson Middle, Soddy Daisy Middle, and Sale Creek Middle/High schools. With the addition of the five new schools, programming is now offered in Hixson, Red Bank, and Soddy Daisy feeder pattern schools (elementary, middle, high schools) as well as at Sale Creek Middle/High School.

The Northside Neighborhood House has been in operation since 1924, working to address the needs of individuals and families living north of the Tennessee River by providing a hand up through education and assistance. With offices located on the north shore, NNH operates five CommUNITY Schools, three Thrift Stores, and the Coffee Community Collective in Soddy-Daisy.