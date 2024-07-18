Northside Neighborhood House Seeks School Supply Donations

The Northside Neighborhood House is seeking donations of new school supplies for its annual Back To School distribution.

Focused on supporting families living in north of the Tennessee River, the NNH’s annual Back To School Shop provides the opportunity for students enrolled in elementary, middle and high schools across northern Hamilton County to “shop” for their classroom needs at no cost.

Top items needed for this year’s distribution include Post-It Notes, Expo markers, Kleenex, hand sanitizer, Clorox Wipes, ear buds, 1-inch binders, Scotch tape, Ziplock bags, washable markers, loose leaf notebook paper and glue sticks. All items must be new and never used.

“With Tennessee’s Tax-Free Weekend happening July 26 – 28, it’s a great time to help us stock up on our most requested items,” said Meghan Creecy, NNH’s Chief of Staff. “This is an important distribution for the students. Having the necessary school supplies on the first day is critical for school year success,” she added. Items can also be purchased from an Amazon Wish List and shipped directly to NNH.

All donations must be received by the NNH by July 31. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to NNH’s main agency office at 211 Minor Street, (37405.)

The Northside Neighborhood House has been focused on empowering residents north of the Tennessee River to create thriving communities across northern Hamilton County since 1924. From ensuring individuals are housed with working utilities to supporting students in achieving academic success, the NNH focuses on creating relationships and connecting individuals to supports that aid them in creating stability for themselves and their families.