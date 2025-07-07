Northside Neighborhood House Seeks School Supply Donations For Local Families

Northside Neighborhood House is seeking donations of new school supplies for its annual Back To School distribution.

Focused on supporting families living north of the Tennessee River, the NNH’s annual Back To School Shop provides the opportunity for students enrolled in elementary, middle, and high schools across northern Hamilton County to “shop” for their classroom needs at no cost.

Top items needed for this year’s distribution include Post-It Notes, Expo markers, Kleenex, paper towels, Clorox Wipes, 1-inch binders, Scotch tape, Ziplock bags, washable markers, tape, batteries, and glue sticks. All items must be new and never used.

Last year, this drive supported 57 households, including 117 students from 24 Hamilton County Schools by providing everything from backpacks and binders to markers and rulers. NNH devotes one-on-one time to each family attending the annual distribution, creating meaningful touchpoints to deliver a fun, dignified experience for adults and students alike.

“With so many great sales the week of July 7, it’s a great time to help us stock up on our most requested items,” said Jamison Shimmel, NNH Director of Stability. “Having the necessary school supplies on the first day is critical for school year success,” he added.

All donations must be received by the NNH by July 18. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to NNH’s main agency office at 211 Minor Street, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or one of its three thrift stores located in North Shore, Red Bank, or Soddy Daisy. Items can also be purchased from an Amazon Wish List and shipped directly to NNH.

Families who live or have students in school in Northern Hamilton County may call 423-267-2217 to learn more about NNH’s Back To School Shop, as well as apply for free school supplies.