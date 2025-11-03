Orange Grove School Asks For Support With November Book Drive

The Orange Grove Center invites the community to participate in a month-long book drive benefiting the Orange Grove School library this November.

Orange Grove School serves students with intellectual and development disabilities ages 6-22. As part of the school’s recently launched expansion and curriculum development initiatives, another key aspect is the addition of a school library.

Currently, the school has an extremely limited selection of books for the students to choose from. Through launching its first formal school library, Orange Grove aims to offer students with a more opportunities to read in and outside of the classroom.

“Our goal is for students to have access to a wide range of reading materials that align with our curriculum, as well as fun and engaging books they can enjoy outside of school,” says Teena Joseph, Director of Children’s Services at Orange Grove.

The school welcomes donations of any new or gently used books ranging from preschool through high school reading levels. The greatest need is for storybooks for elementary and middle school students.

Books can be dropped off throughout November at the Orange Grove Center main campus lobby, located at 615 Derby Street, Chattanooga.

Founded in 1953, Orange Grove Center is a private, non-profit organization that serves 1,000+ adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in the Chattanooga and North Georgia areas.

For more information about programs and services, visit orangegrovecenter.org.