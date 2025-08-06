Parking And Road Closure Information For UTC's Annual "Operation Move In"

Operation Move In at UTC kicks off Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 13-14, welcoming new students to campus and marking the official start of Fall Opening.

UTC’s first day of the fall semester is Monday, Aug. 18.

Hundreds of faculty, staff, students and community volunteers—including UTC Chancellor Lori Bruce—will be on hand during Operation Move In to help carry boxes, direct traffic and greet families as first-year and transfer students move into their new homes for the academic year.

To support the smooth flow of traffic and ensure a safe and welcoming experience for students and families, several road closures and parking restrictions will be in place during Operation Move In.

Road closures:

Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. through Thursday, Aug. 14 at 3 p.m.

8th Street between Douglas Street and University Street

Vine Street between Douglas Street and Houston Street

Wednesday, Aug. 13 and Thursday, Aug. 14 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day

O’Neal Street between 3rd Street and 5th Street (Note: Closure begins after the entrance to Erlanger Family Practice)

5th Street between Central Avenue and O’Neal Street (Note: Closure begins after the entrance to Erlanger Family Practice)

O’Neal Street between McCallie Avenue and 5th Street (Note: Partial closure; local traffic and emergency vehicles will be able to enter/exit at McCallie Avenue)

Parking restrictions:

Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. through Thursday, Aug. 14 at 3 p.m.