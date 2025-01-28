Quench Your Thirst For Knowledge At "Science On Tap" With Dr. Rick Mukherjee

Science on Tap is a free, monthly event hosted by the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and debuting on Feb. 11, intended to bring UTC experts to the community to address questions about the impact of science and innovation on everyday life.

Dr. Rick Mukherjee, inaugural director of the UTC Quantum Center, is the featured presenter at the Science on Tap debut event—taking place from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Tap House in St. Elmo.

In his talk, “The Quantum Technologies All Around Us,” Mukherjee will discuss some of the many applications quantum science enables now–MRI scanners in medical imaging, lasers, solar cells, computer semiconductors and GPS guidance–and what the technology may enable in the future. He’ll also take questions.

Science on Tap is scheduled to recur at 5-7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the Tap House. In this casual and informal setting, each gathering will feature an expert sharing fascinating insights from their field of research, along with real-world implications of those insights.

Participants can enjoy free snacks and appetizers, with beverages—including local brews—available for purchase at happy hour prices. There’s also a 10% discount for military, first responders and students with ID.

Register here.