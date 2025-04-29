Ready To Soar: UTC’s Class Of 2025 Prepares To Take Flight This Weekend

This week, UTC will celebrate its 265th commencement—with three McKenzie Arena ceremonies recognizing the Class of 2025.

The spring 2025 ceremonies will recognize approximately 1,300 undergraduates and 300 graduate students earning their degrees this semester.

The celebration begins at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 2, as the Graduate School ceremony welcomes Dr. Tyler Forrest, president of Tennessee Wesleyan University and a three-time UTC graduate, to deliver the graduation charge.

On Saturday, May 3, undergraduate ceremonies will honor graduates from all four academic colleges, with UTC alumna and Thirty-One Gifts founder Cindy Monroe sharing words of inspiration as the keynote speaker.

The 9 a.m. event will celebrate graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Engineering and Computer Science. The 2 p.m. ceremony will recognize graduates from the Gary W. Rollins College of Business and the College of Health, Education and Professional Studies.

Among the graduates being celebrated this week:

Andrew Farmer’s UTC experience, sparked by a coin toss, led him to discover a passion for communication, marketing and data analytics.

April Van Brunt’s path from film production to kindergarten teacher shows it’s never too late to find your true calling.

Bailee Smith, a first-generation college graduate, turned her passion for cognitive science into a successful academic and research career at UTC.

Chamyra Teasley made her mark at UTC through leadership, service and a drive to inspire change—both on campus and beyond.

Chello Gardner turned a chance encounter with Scrappy into a transformational journey of leadership, resilience and finding her voice.

Destiny Pope turned campus involvement and leadership experiences into a career-launching path to human resources.

Jordan Fall used his platform as Student Government Association president to advocate for students at the highest levels of UTC leadership.

Landon Boone combined his passion for physics and LEGOs into research opportunities that helped define his undergraduate experience at UTC.

Marcelle Baez-Carlo made an impact on and off the volleyball court at UTC, combining athletic excellence with a deep commitment to serving the Chattanooga community.

This year’s commencement will carry an extra layer of significance for Interim Chancellor Robert Dooley. A two-time UTC graduate, Dooley has participated in countless ceremonies over the years as a student, dean of the Rollins College of Business and interim provost—but this will be his first and only time presiding as interim chancellor.

“It’s the culmination of why we’re really here and what we do at the University,” Dooley said. “This is the pinnacle moment of the year when we get to see our students graduate and go on to be successful in their careers and their personal lives. It’s the most exciting time of the year on campus.”

Dooley, who walked across the McKenzie Arena stage for his own degrees in 1983 and 1991, joked that he’s been practicing his reflexes to prepare for hundreds of handshakes.

“My hand gets sore just from shaking all the business students,” he said, “so I can’t imagine shaking hands with every student going across the stage. I’m excited to have the opportunity.”

Dooley said his remarks at commencement will be brief and lighthearted, featuring a few personal stories.

“It’s not a typical commencement address,” he said. “I’ve been thinking a lot about what I want to share and my goal is to keep it simple and meaningful.”

This spring’s ceremonies carry forward the University’s longstanding history of academic achievement—with roots dating to 1886 and its first graduation ceremony as the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga taking place in 1969 at the Tivoli Theatre in downtown Chattanooga.

Commencement ceremonies are open to the public and tickets are not required. Click here for more information, including parking and arena entrance guides.

“Commencement is a powerful reminder of the transformative experiences our students have had at UTC,” Dooley said. “It’s a chance to celebrate everything they’ve achieved and to look ahead to what comes next.”