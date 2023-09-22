Rebuilding GPS Volleyball Brick By Brick With A Youthful Foundation

In 2022, the GPS High School girls' volleyball team was reunited with a familiar face and ready to reignite the program under the guidance of their esteemed head coach, Alfie Dodd.

Coach Dodd had previously led the team in 2016 and 2017, a stint that culminated in a State Title appearance and victory at the Choo Choo Invitational Tournament in 2017. His return to the program in 2022 brought with it a renewed sense of optimism and determination to return the team to its former glory.

One of Coach Dodd's notable strategies since his return has been the infusion of younger players to set a strong foundation for the team's future success. Two standout young talents have emerged as integral pieces in this rebuilding process. First, there's the freshman setter, Sophia Jenkins, who has displayed remarkable skill and composure on the varsity team since her eighth-grade year. Her ability to orchestrate plays and deliver precise sets has been pivotal in the team's resurgence.

Complementing Sophia's talent is the fearless freshman libero, Cat Nygaard. Known for her intelligence on the court and unwavering determination, Cat has proven herself to be a standout player despite her young age. Her remarkable defensive skills and willingness to put her body on the line for the team have made her an indispensable asset.

Leadership is crucial in any successful team sport, and the GPS High School girls' volleyball team boasts a strong group of seniors who have stepped up to guide their younger teammates. Emma Leinberger, Emma LaRosa, and Brooklyn Smith, serving as team captains, provide valuable experience and leadership both on and off the court. Their dedication to the sport and commitment to their teammates have set a standard for excellence.

In addition to the captains, seniors Alex Blye and Scarlett Kelch play essential roles within the team dynamic. Coach Dodd affectionately describes Scarlett as the "team clown and leader at the same time." Her ability to keep the team loose while maintaining a strong sense of responsibility makes her a unique and cherished member of the squad.

Under Coach Alfie Dodd's guidance, the GPS High School girls' volleyball team has not only rediscovered its winning ways but has also laid the groundwork for a promising future. With a blend of seasoned leadership and young, exceptional talent, the team is well-positioned to continue its resurgence and return to the upper echelons of high school volleyball. Coach Dodd's commitment to nurturing both the skills and character of his players is undeniably the driving force behind this remarkable resurgence, ensuring that the GPS High School girls' volleyball program is set for sustained success.

To hear the entire interview with head coach, Alfie Dodd, click here. To listen to the interview with Sophia Jenkins and Cat Nygaard, check it out here.