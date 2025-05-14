Richard Winham, Longtime WUTC Public Radio Host, Announces Retirement

After nearly four decades of shaping the sound and soul of public radio in Chattanooga, WUTC-FM host Richard Winham will retire this summer.

Winham has been a mainstay on the WUTC airwaves since 1987, championing local artists and serving as a guiding force behind the station’s identity and programming. Known for his warmth, curiosity and deep love of music, he has hosted thousands of hours of programming, launched the station’s first freeform music show and mentored generations of student DJs.

“The art of living, according to the philosopher, is to find your work; thanks to you, our listeners, I have—and for that I will always be more grateful than I could express in words,” Winham said.

To honor his extraordinary legacy, WUTC will host a public benefit concert from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 22, at Barrelhouse Ballroom, located at 1501 Long St. in downtown Chattanooga. The all-ages, family-friendly event will feature performances by local folk, blues and bluegrass artists, with a limited pre-show meet-and-greet with artists and station staff from noon to 12:45 p.m.

The benefit concert is also a fundraising event, with proceeds helping sustain WUTC’s ongoing mission to support music, arts and cultural programming in the Tennessee Valley—work inspired by Winham’s legacy.

“For decades, Richard Winham has been the heart and soul of WUTC and one of the most influential voices in Chattanooga radio,” said Susan Lazenby, station manager at WUTC. “He’s more than a host: he’s a mentor, a guide and a tireless advocate for local artists.

“Richard has interviewed countless bands, writers, community leaders and University voices, always with a focus on strengthening Chattanooga’s music community and engaging UTC students. Chattanooga simply wouldn’t be the same without him, and we’re proud to have had him as a vital part of the WUTC family for 38 years.”

Headlining the June 22 concert are The New Quintet and Randy Steele and the High Cold Wind, with special guest performances from Wayne White and Username Password, Rick Rushing, Jhett Black, Swayyvo, Alex The Band, members of Strung Like A Horse, members of Call Me Spinster, Danimal, BEMI, Emily Kate Boyd and more.

The limited pre-show meet-and-greet will include drinks, light hors d’oeuvres and a limited-edition concert poster. Tickets can be purchased here.

“While it’s hard to say goodbye, we are looking forward to carrying forward the spirit of Richard’s work at WUTC,” Lazenby said. “This WUTC benefit concert will not only be a chance to honor his extraordinary contributions but also to continue his mission of supporting the thriving creative community that makes Chattanooga such a special place.”