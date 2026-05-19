Robotics Gift Expands STEM Learning Programs At The Tennessee Aquarium

Students and campers served by the Tennessee Aquarium’s education programs will soon find new ways to engage in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning thanks to a donation from Tennessee Valley Robotics.

The regional non-profit, which is headquartered in Chattanooga, has provided $12,000 in robotics classroom kits to the Aquarium. The donation was funded by Tennessee Valley Robotics’ partners at Volkswagen and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

The kits will expand the educational programming at the Aquarium's recently launched S.T.R.E.A.M. Learning Center, supported by Unum, and the center’s STEM Classroom, supported by the American Water Charitable Foundation and Tennessee American Water.

Made by VEX Robotics, the VEX IQ kits consist of highly functional, snap-together projects designed to let students easily build and program their first robot. The donation also includes underwater ROV (remotely operated vehicle) robotics kits, which will engage advanced students more directly with the Aquarium’s mission to connect people with water and wildlife.

“We hope to inspire students to investigate robotics and STEM,” says Tennessee Valley Robotics Treasurer Charley Spencer. “Many times, students don’t know what they want to do or what interests them until you expose them to it, so this is an exposure to robotics. Hopefully, they will get excited about it and want to do more. Our goal is to help inspire and prepare our students for the workforce of tomorrow.”

Despite their introduction to pop culture through science fiction novels and films, robots have long since become integrated into a variety of real-world industries, from manufacturing and medicine to agriculture and aerospace. Once relegated to immobile units on production lines, rapid advancements in robotics in recent years have produced increasingly sophisticated models, including some with near-human mobility and coordination. The market for humanoid robots, in particular, could be worth $38 billion by 2035, according to 2024 forecast by Goldman Sachs.

Tennessee Aquarium Director of Learning and Evaluation Natali Rodgers says this donation will broaden exposure to robotics, especially among students who might not otherwise be exposed to this burgeoning field in their own classrooms.

“Integrating robotics into our camp and on-site classroom programs will allow us to make this field accessible to more students in our region and inspire a lifelong passion for a child who may never have known this was an option,” Rodgers says.

Tennessee Valley Robotics is a non-profit dedicated to supporting students across the Tennessee Valley as they explore the exciting world of robotics and STEM education. The organization helps schools across the region and more than 20,000 students participate in hands-on robotics programs and competitions each year, imparting valuable STEM skills that prepare students for success in the future job market.

To learn more about the Aquarium’s new S.T.R.E.A.M. Learning Center and other educational resources, visit tnaqua.org/educators/