SAU Student’s Composition To Be Featured On CSO’s Opening Night

Southern Adventist University student Matthew Kimbley, senior double major in music theory/literature and piano performance, will have his original composition Atlantic Overture performed by the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera on their opening night, September 26.

“I am extremely honored to have my composition premiered by the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera,” Kimbley shares. “Last year, while sitting in one of their concerts, I set a goal of having one of my works performed by a professional orchestra within ten years. Little did I know that they would perform the piece just one year later. It is an incredibly rare experience for a student my age to have a composition debuted by a professional orchestra, and I am very blessed to have this opportunity.”

Kimbley began writing music when he was 6 years old, composing simple pieces in his piano workbook. He’s come a long way since then, growing to love music and composition, choosing to major in music theory and literature at Southern Adventist University, and composing original pieces for Southern’s Symphony Orchestra and Wind Symphony to perform in the 2023-2024 school year. This year, the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera will be performing his composition Atlantic Overture on their opening night.

“I’m proud of Matthew and trust that this will be the beginning of an illustrious musical career—one focused and centered on serving God through music,” says Peter Cooper, DMA, dean of the School of Music at Southern Adventist University.

As is typical with most of his pieces, he drew inspiration from nature for Atlantic Overture. “I visited the Atlantic coast, and a lot of my inspiration as a composer comes from nature, especially water.” He explains that many of the melodies are inspired by the rocky Maine coast and Florida beaches. “Sometimes I’d hear a little birdcall, and it would give me an idea for a much more expanded melody that I could do.”

Kimbley enjoys studying others’ music in addition to writing his own. “My biggest inspirations are probably Rachmaninoff and Tchaikovsky.” Kimbley also notes that the work of Mendelssohn had a significant influence on Atlantic Overture and explains, “I try to study scores of composers as much as possible.” His studies allow him to find new techniques to experiment with.

Armed with these tools, Kimbley wrangles the melodies and harmonies together into a cohesive piece. “The composing is easy once I get the idea,” according to Kimbley. He amends, “Well, mostly easy.” He explains that he learned a lot while composing pieces for Southern’s Symphony Orchestra and Wind Symphony last school year. “I’ve been able to learn a lot about orchestration, which is the process of writing for a larger ensemble,” he says. Throughout the process, Kimbley says his professors were extremely supportive—giving tips, advice, and encouragement as he navigated the new experience.

Kimbley plans to pursue music composition in graduate school and intends to keep God at the center of his life and his art. He explains, “God is my biggest inspiration.” Through his compositions, he wants “to be an effective witness to those around me so that they’ll be uplifted to God.”