Southern Adventist Welcomes Award-Winning Photographer, Renowned Sculptor

Southern Adventist University welcomes in international photojournalist and documentary photographer David Guttenfelder to speak for Veterans Day Convocation as well as sculptor Victor Issa and his showcase titled “Creating Living Bronze: A 40-Year Retrospective”.

Guttenfelder will speak at the Veterans Day Convocation on Thursday, November 6, at 11 a.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus. Issa's showcase also opens on Thursday, November 6, at 6 p.m. in the John C. Williams Gallery of Art on campus.

David Guttenfelder

A visual explorer and pathfinder, Guttenfelder has spent more than 25 years focusing on geopolitical conflict, conservation, and culture while living in Japan, India, Israel, Ivory Coast, and Kenya. In 2011, he helped open a bureau in Pyongyang for the Associated Press, the first Western news agency to have an office in North Korea, giving the rest of the world essentially the only glimpses into the isolated country.

Those images were named among TIME magazine’s “Most Influential Photographs Ever Taken.” Guttenfelder’s work from the war in Afghanistan was part of the “War/Photography: Images of Armed Conflict and Its Aftermath” exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, Texas.

Guttenfelder is an eight-time World Press Photo Award winner and a seven-time finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. His commercial partners include Google, Apple, Sony, Mazda, Rimowa, Facebook/Instagram, Huawei, State Farm, and others. A newer project for Guttenfelder is an inquiry into the restorative power of the wilderness for people struggling with physical and emotional traumas.

Victor Issa

The School of Visual Art and Design at Southern Adventist University welcomes sculptor Victor Issa and his showcase titled “Creating Living Bronze: A 40-Year Retrospective”.

One of the foremost figurative sculptors in America today, Issa is heralded for his remarkable ability to make bronze appear alive through breathtaking realism, rich emotion, and exquisite detail. This artistic hallmark embodies a man focused on spirituality, respect for the human figure, love of life, passion for perfection, and undaunted perseverance.

Issa’s work spans three distinct collections: Golden Moments immortalizing cherished memories of home, heart, and family; Liturgical reflecting his spiritual journey and devotion to expressing divine love and redemption; and Classics showcasing his mastery of figurative studies.

Sculpting professionally for more than 30 years with works featured across America and in both private and public collections worldwide, Issa is active in the fine arts community and an elected member of the prestigious Allied Artists of America.

Both Guttenfelder's talk and Issa's showcase are free and open to the public.

Visit southern.edu/southernevents and southern.edu/artgallery for additional information.