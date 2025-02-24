Science On Tap Goes "MOCS Underground" For March Gathering

Science on Tap returns in March with Dr. Amy Brock-Hon and “MOCS Underground: Advancing research and experiential learning at Raccoon Mountain Caverns”.

The Raccoon Mountain Caverns site, newly gifted to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, is an unparalleled asset for University research and student learning opportunities. Brock-Hon, UTC Robert Lake Wilson Professor of Geology, will take Science on Tap participants inside the work of research and study happening now and planned in the future at Raccoon Mountain Caverns.

She’ll explain how studies in the cave may advance understanding of complex karst systems and the unique cave environment. Brock-Hon also will address the value to the community—in addition to UTC students and faculty—of conducting research in the cave. And of course, she’ll also take your questions.

Science on Tap is a free, monthly event offered at 5-7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the Tap House in St. Elmo. Each casual and informal gathering will feature an expert sharing fascinating insights from their field of research, along with real-world implications of those insights.

Participants can enjoy free snacks and appetizers, with beverages—including local brews—available for purchase at happy hour prices. There’s also a 10% discount for military, first responders and students with ID.

The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11, at Tap House in St. Elmo (3800 St. Elmo Ave.) The series is hosted by UTC. Register here